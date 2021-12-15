Teacher sent to hospital after trying to break up fight between students, SC cops say

A teacher was taken to a hospital after trying to break up a fight at a South Carolina high school, officials said.

Two girls, ages 15 and 16, were fighting when staff members stepped in to separate them on Tuesday, Dec. 14, according to Georgetown Police Department and the Georgetown County School District.

“The teacher lost their balance and fell to the ground with the student landing on top of them,” police said in a news release. “The teacher was transported to the hospital to be examined by medical personnel.”

The teacher’s head was hit during the incident, which also prompted an intervention from a school resource officer and other employees, according to an emailed statement from the school district.

Officials said it happened during lunchtime at Georgetown High School, near the coast and roughly 40 miles south of Myrtle Beach.

Now, the teenagers accused of being involved in the fight are facing charges of assault and disorderly conduct.

“Dependent upon the outcome of the investigations, students will receive disciplinary consequences as outlined in the district’s code of conduct,” school officials said in their statement.

As of Dec. 15, an investigation into the incident reportedly was ongoing.

