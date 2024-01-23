Teacher sexually assaulted high school student on field trip and 20 other times, feds say

A former Arkansas teacher pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges after officials say she committed sex acts with a student dozens of times.

Heather Hare, 33, was a family consumer science teacher at Bryant High School in Little Rock, when on the first day of the 2021-2022 school year she met a high school senior she would later victimize, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

McClatchy News reached out to Hare’s attorney but did not immediately hear back.

Hare began having one-on-one counseling sessions with the student and gave him her personal phone number. They would also communicate through Instagram and Snapchat, officials said.

Hare engaged in sexual activity with the student 20 to 30 times during the school year at her home, in her vehicle, in her classroom and in the school parking lot, according to officials.

In April 2022, Hare took the student and three other students on a field trip to Washington D.C., where she engaged in sexual activity with the student, officials said.

“This former teacher took advantage of her position of trust and the vulnerability of a minor, using her role to entice and lure this minor into engaging in unlawful sexual activity,” United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas Jonathan D. Ross said.

Hare pleaded guilty to transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of unlawful sexual activity. Punishment for such an offense can range from 10 years of imprisonment to life in jail, prosecutors said.

She will be sentenced at a later date.

