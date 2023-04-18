Teacher sexually assaulted student 20 years ago, CO cops say. There may be more victims

A 59-year-old teacher has been arrested after he was accused of sexually assaulting a former middle school student in the early 2000s, Colorado officials said.

A former student at Cache La Poudre Middle School in LaPorte contacted authorities in January on two separate occasions to report that Robert Denise had sexually assaulted him in the early 2000s, according to a news release by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

Cache La Poudre Middle School did not return McClatchy News’ request for comment.

Denise, who is listed as a social studies teacher on the school’s website, has been employed at the school since 1995 and is accused of touching the victim “on several occasions,” deputies said.

After further investigating, Denise was arrested and charged with sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, according to the release.

He was booked into the Larimer County Jail on April 16, officials said.

“Due to the nature of the charges and the suspect’s job, investigators are concerned that other victims may exist,” deputies said in the news release. “Anyone with information about unreported inappropriate conduct or abuse involving this suspect is encouraged to contact Investigator Ryan Gebhardt at 970-498-5586.”

LaPorte is about 70 miles north of Denver.

