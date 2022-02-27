Teacher shortages, mask mandates: Every day still a test for pandemic principals

AIt’s 5:30 a.m. on a Wednesday, and Sonia Tosh’s iPhone alarm eases her awake. Silver hair tousled, dark eyes bleary, Tosh grabs her phone from the nightstand, taps off the soft music and starts scrolling through her texts and emails.

Who has COVID-19? Who's going to cover classes? Do we have any substitutes?

The 55-year-old principal of Hart Elementary School in Austin, Texas, sits up in bed and, still tucked under her patchwork quilt, starts plotting ways to get through the day.

Just like she did yesterday morning. And the morning before that. And every school morning for the past two years.

Such is the life of pandemic principals. The virus has brought unprecedented problems they must solve to keep schools running. It's true children and teachers have borne the brunt of the COVID-19 bomb dropped on the American educational system. Meanwhile, principals have quietly marched on, struggling to keep their schools from becoming health, academic and social disasters.

Principal Sonia Tosh, left, and teacher Lizeth Zuniga, right, help student Nery Mixael Lopez Fajardo with his classwork at Hart Elementary School in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.

Teacher shortage? It’s a principal problem. Not enough bus drivers, cafeteria workers or janitorial staff? Principal problem. Poor academic performance by kids who fell behind while learning online? Major principal problem.

“People just gotta remember that the principals are in the trenches with them,” said Ralph Aiello, principal of Cumberland Regional High School in Bridgeton, New Jersey. “You might not hear the complaints or frustration, but that’s because we’re there for the students and staff. We come last.”

By now, the teacher shortage facing schools is well-documented. There are 567,000 fewer educators in public schools than there were before COVD-19, according to the National Education Association.

In a survey of district leaders and principals conducted by Education Week in October 2021, 48% said they they were struggling to find full-time teachers.

But the staffing shortages don’t end there. That same survey showed 77% had trouble finding substitute teachers, 68% were hurting for bus drivers and 55% needed instructional aides. Add in a need for nurses, mental health counselors, cafeteria workers and custodians, and it’s been a tough haul for principals.

"It's not just about teaching anymore," Tosh said.

Principals scramble to cover for sick staffers or those who have to stay home to take care of their own ill family members. Some have served lunches and vacuumed hallways. One principal in Kentucky got her commercial driver's license so she could fill in as a bus driver.

Still, they stay.

“I absolutely love this job," said Bill Ziegler, principal of Pottsgrove High School in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. "I can’t see myself doing anything else. It’s the best job in the world, serving these kids and the community.”

Mask mandates stir protests

On a typical day in January, Tosh stood in front of hundreds of students in Hart Elementary's cafeteria, leading them through the Pledge of Allegiance, daily affirmations and reminders on how to treat people with respect.

Students give a thumbs up to show they're listening as Principal Sonia Tosh gives the morning announcements at Hart Elementary School in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.

Staring back at her were about 500 little faces half-covered in masks as students cheered loudly for the day's lunch menu: hamburgers, veggie burgers and chef's salad.

To them, the masks are nothing. Just another appendage, Tosh says. And they wear them better than many adults: firmly over the nose and under the chin. Should one slip, a gentle reminder results in a casual adjustment.

Even on the students' self-portraits hanging in the hallway, at least half the kids have sketched themselves with masks. Artistic choice? Or is that just how they see themselves now?

“Kids are resilient,” said Tosh, who grew up in San Benito, Texas, the daughter of a teacher and a principal, and describes education as her calling. “They’re flexible.”

But through the pandemic, many adults haven't been. Furious parents have bombarded school boards with complaints about new protocols, especially mask mandates.

Ziegler has been verbally attacked at public meetings and on Facebook, with his photo and address included in the posts. He's been confronted outside of school by angry parents.

“That’s the kind of raging fire that we've never seen before, and it just causes anxiety for principals," he said. "It’s way beyond what principals signed up for.”

New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention means many schools may drop their mask mandates – but that decision will carry its own controversy.

So far, Tosh has tried to keep Hart Elementary in as much of a bubble as she can. Visitors are limited. There are no on-campus events, like concerts or plays, for outsiders. Bottles of sanitizer are omnipresent, in the classrooms, the halls, the main office. Each classroom workstation is separated by plastic dividers, wipes are on every desk and students eat lunch in class instead of in the cafeteria.

Self-portraits of students hang on the wall at Hart Elementary School in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.

Hart Elementary hasn't been able to escape the effects of the virus completely. Some days seven or eight teachers are out because either they or their children are sick. And omicron hit some students, too.

But their numbers are small compared with other campuses in the school district. Since August, the school has had 36 confirmed cases of COVID. Other schools have had hundreds.

"It's because of the safety protocols," Tosh said. "We go above and beyond."

Aiello never imagined he’d be doing contact tracing as part of a worldwide pandemic. But when the school nurse tells the New Jersey principal that a student has COVID, they need to move fast.

He prints off the seating chart for every class the teen attends. Who has been within three feet of them over the last two or three days? Who sits nearby? Who has been vaccinated? Aiello comes up with a list of names of kids who likely had close contact with an infected student, and the nurse starts contacting families. Positive cases and other information must go to the health department every week.

“I’ve done contact tracing at 8 at night,” Aiello said. “I’ve done contact tracing eight hours on a Saturday or Sunday.”

Keeping kids and staffers safe has become principals' top priority. But educating students is why they’re at school in the first place, and that has become a greater challenge than ever.

'Trying anything and everything'

Tosh sits at a long table in the teacher break room with her assistant principals and other staffers. One by one, teachers file into the room to go over the results of their student benchmark tests.

The school, which goes up to fifth grade, is responsible for prepping children for the state academic assessment tests. If kids don't pass, they may not be promoted. And schools with poor test scores can get low ratings from the state, which can contribute to interventions and campuses even being shut down.

Principal Sonia Tosh leads an evaluation meeting with teachers at Hart Elementary School in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.

Tosh listens closely as teachers describe how hard it is to make more progress in reading and math.

I have too many kids who speak only Spanish, and I don’t have time to cater to both groups. ... Some kids missed lessons because they were sick with COVID. ... One kid needs tutoring, but her parents won’t agree. ... Some kids have test anxiety.

Tosh nods, asks questions and keeps her voice neutral. They talk about solutions: porch visits with families, giving struggling students more attention by using small groups, pushing for extra mental health services for children who need it.

But they all know the virtual learning in place in 2020 and, in some cases, 2021 has put them in a hole they're fighting to climb out of.

“Online, for 98%, at least for my kids, does not work,” Aiello said.

Holding a student's attention in person is hard enough. But keeping kids on track virtually was an arduous task. They wanted to show off their teddy bears or bedrooms. They wandered away for a snack and never came back.

There were just so many temptations.

“That TV is right there,” Aiello said. “Or their bed is right there and it’s like: ‘Ahhh, I think I’ll take a nap.’”

Meanwhile, principals had to figure out how to get enough technology to their students. Hart Elementary gave kids laptops and hotspots, only to realize that one hotspot wasn’t enough for families with three or four kids. They ended up having to provide families with two or three hotspots.

In New Jersey, parts of Aiello’s school covers such rural areas that one kid told him he had to go to a neighbor’s field to download documents.

Principal Sonia Tosh leads a teachers' meeting at Hart Elementary School in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.

'Oh my God, I’m not coming back.'

On his worst days, Aiello walks out of school and says, “Oh my God, I’m not coming back.”

He doesn’t mean it. He loves his school. He loves being a principal.

Still, the stress is so heavy, the exhaustion never-ending, the frustration unnerving. He lives on coffee and Mountain Dew. But no matter how bad it gets, he puts on his game face. He knows his demeanor affects everyone around him.

“It doesn’t matter what mood we’re in,” he said. “I could be in the worst mood. Nope. Everything is great.”

To decompress, Aiello spends his weekends watching zombie movies. Tosh crafts, sews and hangs out with family. Ziegler reads the Bible, goes fly-fishing and exercises.

And, sometimes, support comes when principals least expect it. By the end of the 2021 school year, Tosh was mentally exhausted.

Am I doing any good here? she thought. Am I making things better?

Principal Sonia Tosh waves goodbye to students as the day comes to an end at Hart Elementary School in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.

And then she discovered the Hart Elementary staff secretly had painted a wall in the break room with messages of love and support.

"We are blessed to have you Mrs. Tosh!"

"Thank you for being AWESOME!"

"You are the HART of our school."

Stunned and teary-eyed, Tosh was humbled as she read the notes. After all the stress and fear, they still loved her.

Oh my gosh, she thought. I am making a difference.

