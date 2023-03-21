Teacher shot by 6-year-old describes challenging recovery

2
Associated Press
·3 min read

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia teacher who was shot and wounded by her 6-year-old student said she has had four surgeries and is going through a challenging recovery.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the Jan. 6 shooting, first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner said during an exclusive interview with NBC's Savannah Guthrie that she has some days when she “can't get up out of bed," while others she is able to go about her day and make it to appointments.

“For going through what I've gone through, I try to stay positive. You know, try to have a positive outlook on what's happened and where my future's heading,” Zwerner said in a portion of the interview that was aired Monday on “NBC Nightly News.”

Zwerner was hospitalized for nearly two weeks after being shot in the chest and left hand as she taught her class at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia. The shooting rattled the military shipbuilding community and sent shock waves around the country, with many wondering how a child so young could get access to a gun and shoot his teacher.

Zwerner’s attorney, Diane Toscano, told reporters in January that concerned staff at the school had warned administrators three times that the 6-year-old had a gun and was threatening other students in the hours before Zwerner was shot. Toscano said the school administration “was paralyzed by apathy” and didn’t call police, remove the boy from class or lock down the school.

In early February, Zwerner’s legal notice of her intent to sue the school district said the boy who shot Zwerner had constantly cursed at staff and teachers, tried to whip students with his belt and once choked another teacher “until she couldn’t breathe.”

Two days before the shooting, the boy allegedly “slammed” Zwerner’s cellphone and broke it, leading to a one-day suspension. When the boy returned to her class the following day, he pulled his mother’s 9mm handgun out of his pocket and shot her while she sat at a reading table, the legal notice said.

The Newport News School board fired its superintendent in the wake of the shooting. Ebony Parker, an assistant principal who was a primary focus in Zwerner’s intent to sue notice, resigned.

Newport News’ top prosecutor said earlier this month that he would not seek charges against the 6-year-old because the child lacked the competency to understand the legal system and what a charge means. But Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney Howard Gwynn said his office hadn't decided if any adults would be held criminally accountable.

The boy used his mother’s legally purchased gun, according to police. James Ellenson, a lawyer for the child’s mother, stated in January that the weapon was secured on a high closet shelf and was locked away.

Ellenson said it was unclear how the boy got access to the gun. He also said that the boy “was under a care plan at the school that included his mother or father attending school with him and accompanying him to class every day.”

In a statement released through Ellenson, the boy's family said the week of the shooting “was the first week when we were not in class with him. "

“We will regret our absence on this day for the rest of our lives,” the statement said.

More of the interview with Zwerner will be aired during the “Today” show Tuesday morning.

Recommended Stories

  • CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) is definitely on the radar of institutional investors who own 42% of the company

    Key Insights Institutions' substantial holdings in CytomX Therapeutics implies that they have significant influence...

  • The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 15, 2023 Operator: Greetings, and welcome to The Eastern Company’s Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode, and a question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. It is now my pleasure to turn the conference […]

  • RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 17, 2023 Kevin Miller: Good morning, and thank you for joining us. This is Kevin Miller, Chief Financial Officer of RCM Technologies. I am joined today by Brad Vizi, RCM’s Executive Chairman. Our presentation in this call will contain forward-looking statements. The information contained in […]

  • Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 17, 2023 Operator: Good day and welcome to the Sypris Solutions Incorporated Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded. At this time, for opening remarks, I’d like to turn the call over the President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jeffrey Gill. Please go ahead, sir. […]

  • Why I Think Ms. Marvel Is The Most Empowering New Addition In The MCU

    Here's why I think Ms. Marvel is the most empowering addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

  • Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old describes recovery: ‘I try to stay positive’

    Teacher suffered wounds to hand and chest

  • Pakistan police arrest dozens of Imran Khan supporters

    LAHORE/ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (Reuters) -Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the chief justice of Pakistan to allow him to appear for court proceedings virtually to reduce the risk of any threat to his life, he said in a video message on Monday, as his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party prepared for a rally in Lahore on Wednesday. Supporters of Khan's party, clashed with police in the city of Lahore last week as they attempted to arrest him at his home, and later with police in Islamabad as he arrived to appear before a court on Saturday. "My life is in danger, why must I appear in court," said Khan in a live video stream, asking to appear by video conference for court proceedings and vowing: "I will appear for all cases".

  • Buster Murdaugh blasts 'baseless rumors' surrounding 2015 death of classmate Stephen Smith

    Alex Murdaugh's eldest son Buster Murdaugh is denying rumors of his involvement in the 2015 death of his classmate, Stephen Smith, miles from the Murdaughs' hunting estate.

  • Ruling party sweeps Kazakh parliamentary election, exit polls show

    ALMATY (Reuters) -Kazakhstan voted in a snap parliamentary election on Sunday widely expected to cement President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's grip on power and complete a reshuffle of the ruling elite that began after he fully assumed leadership last year. Exits polls showed the ruling Amanat party winning 53-54% of the vote, enough to retain a comfortable majority. Voter turnout stood at 54.2%, the Central Election Commission said.

  • Chinese City Launches State-Sponsored Dating App

    What's more romantic than a candle-lit dinner? A candle-lit dinner organized by your local city officials. Guixi, a city in China with a...

  • Musk Wants Fed Rate Cut, Ackman Seeks Pause Amid Banking Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve shouldn’t raise its benchmark rate this week, Pershing Square’s Bill Ackman said, arguing that the banking crisis has already had the effect of a “meaningful tightening of financial conditions.”Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse Resc

  • 6 Oath Keepers militia members convicted over US Capitol attack

    Six members of the Oath Keepers militia group were convicted Monday on charges of joining the January 6, 2021 US Capitol attack by supporters of president Donald Trump, local media reported.Monday's convictions were for the third group of Oath Keepers charged in the January 6 litigation.

  • Bacon placed in Muslim police officer’s boots as racist behaviour 'dismissed' by Met

    A Muslim police officer described how he had bacon placed inside his boots while a Sikh colleague had his beard cut as part of racist behaviour written off in the Metropolitan Police as “pranks” and “banter”, the Casey review found.

  • Abigail Zwerner, Virginia teacher shot by a student, describes grueling recovery: "Some days I can't get out of bed"

    Abigail Zwerner, the Virginia teacher who was seriously wounded when police say a 6-year-old student intentionally shot her during class, says her recovery remains grueling.

  • FBI offers $20,000 in the case of great-grandmother kidnapped in Mexico

    The FBI is now offering a $20,000 reward in the kidnapping of an American woman who was living in Mexico and has been missing for more than a month.

  • Niinistö: Sweden security OK if Finland joins NATO first

    Sweden won't be in a vulnerable security situation even if Finland joins NATO first, the Finnish president said Sunday, as both Nordic membership candidates negotiate bilateral military pacts with the United States. "It is possible that Finland joins NATO before Sweden,” Finnish President Sauli Niinistö said in interview published by the Swedish public broadcaster SVT on Sunday. Niinistö referred to his Friday visit to Ankara where Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his government would move forward with ratifying Finland’s NATO application, paving the way for the country to join the military bloc, but wouldn't ratify Sweden's bid before disputes between Ankara and Stockholm are solved.

  • Teacher shot by 6-year-old opens up about her exhausting recovery in first interview: 'Some days I can't get out of bed'

    Abigail Zwerner, the first-grade teacher in Virginia who was shot in January by one of her students, is speaking with TODAY about what happened that day, and how she's doing now.

  • 16-year-old driver in fiery crash that killed 5 children in New York wasn't licensed

    Authorities are investigating how the 16-year-old driver had access to the car, which had been rented by a relative before the New York crash Sunday.

  • 38 Money Secrets Only Divorce Attorneys Know

    Divorce is a stressful life event, but if you know how to prepare for it and what to expect, the whole process will be a lot easier.

  • Gold flirts with record highs after topping $2,000 an ounce

    Gold traded at record highs in some currencies on Monday and neared all-time peaks in U.S. dollar terms after banking sector turmoil sent prices of the safe haven asset rocketing 10% in a matter of days. Banking stocks and bonds continued to plummet on worries that more problems may emerge after several U.S. banks and Switzerland's Credit Suisse collapsed or required rescue. Gold rose above 3,000 Australian dollars and 165,000 Indian rupees for the first time and traded around 1,880 euros, just 20 euros shy of its euro record.