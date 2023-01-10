Teacher shot in the chest by a 6-year-old and still evacuated her entire classroom, officials say

While a 25-year-old teacher is recovering after allegedly being shot by a 6-year-old in her classroom in Newport News, Virginia, her actions are being praised as heroic.

As Abigail Zwerner was teaching at Richneck Elementary School Friday, one of her 6-year-old students is accused of pulling out a firearm, pointing it at her and firing once, police chief Drew Scott said in a joint school board and police press conference Monday. The bullet went through Zwerner's hand and hit her in the chest, but that wasn't going to stop her from getting the remaining students to safety.

Abby Zwerner via Facebook

Despite being shot, Zwerner was able to evacuate her entire classroom before seeking care for herself. The police chief said security cameras show the students running out of the classroom to a nearby location, and that Zwerner was the last person to leave the room.

"She made sure that every one of those kids was out of that room and she was the last one to leave," Scott said, adding that while the armed child's actions seemed targeted toward the teacher, it's hard to know what else could have happened. There were additional rounds in the weapon.

"I believe the teacher saved lives on Friday,” Scott said.

6-Year-Old Boy Shoots His Teacher At Richneck Elementary School In Newport News, Virginia (Jay Paul / Getty Images)

The first-grader in the classroom allegedly obtained the firearm from his home. His mother had legally purchased the gun, officials said.

When police arrived at the school, they found the 6-year-old suspect in the classroom being restrained by another faculty member, Scott said. The child is currently receiving treatment at a medical facility and has 96 hours to appear before a judge, although the police chief was unsure as to what charges would be brought against the child.

“This is an unprecedented situation that we’re dealing with," he said Monday. "We’re dealing with a 6-year-old.”

As for Zwerner, she remains in stable condition at a nearby hospital and, according to the police chief, she's asked only two questions in her conversations with authorities:

"Do you know how my students are?"

"Do you know how my students are?"

This article was originally published on TODAY.com