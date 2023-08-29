Teacher showed up at school intoxicated and had alcohol with her, Alabama cops say

A teacher is accused of being intoxicated at school with drugs and alcohol on hand, police in Alabama say.

Melissa Ann Harris, 49, was arrested Monday, Aug. 28, and charged with public intoxication, Fort Payne police said in a news release.

Harris also faces charges of possession of alcohol on school grounds and possession of a controlled substance after she was found with prescription medication that didn’t belong to her, according to police.

Officers responded after Fort Payne City Schools officials suspected a teacher was buzzed on the job.

Authorities did not say where the incident occurred, but multiple outlets, including WAFF, reported that officers responded to Fort Payne Middle School.

McClatchy News reached out to Fort Payne City Schools for comment Aug. 29 and was awaiting a response.

The incident comes nearly two weeks after a third-grade teacher in Oklahoma was arrested after she was accused of arriving at work drunk on wine on the first day of school, McClatchy News reported.

The educator acknowledged drinking “half a box of wine” the night before classes and drinking more on the way to work.

Authorities didn’t release additional details about the Alabama incident, and it’s unclear if Harris is still employed.

Fort Payne is about 95 miles northeast of Birmingham.

If you or a loved one shows signs of substance use disorder, you can seek help by calling the national hotline at 1-800-662-4357 or find treatment using SAMHSA's online locator.

