Teacher sings Lizzo-inspired song over intercom
Third grade teacher Joshua King celebrated the end of the school year by singing a song over the school's intercom – and it sounded very similar to a popular Lizzo song.
Disney and Pixar's latest film, Lightyear, finds Buzz Lightyear fighting an interstellar battle as he works to get himself
Director Angus MacLane and producer Galyn Susman explain the moment they knew Sox would be a big hit with audiences.
"Ya will do mental gymnastics to include me in anything that people are getting dragged for," Cardi B replied to a Twitter thread addressing Lizzo's recent lyric controversy.
The HGTV interior designer’s Rosemary Beach home boasts new roof, countertops and baths
Pride parade a protest for equality. Ice Cream Festival a hit. Stop taxing elderly people's properties. Tax incomes to fund public education.
Image Source: Getty / Vivien Killilea / Stringer Halle Bailey is officially a fan of the chrome-manicure trend. The singer and actor recently posted a picture of her latest nail look on her Instagram Stories, and the silver-chrome polish she used is so shiny that you can see her reflection in it.
The royal women kicked off a day of horse racing at the celebrated event
The wholesale club is offering deep discounts on annual memberships.
The Big D now stands for dunzo. TBS‘ new dating competition hosted by Bachelorette alumni JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers has been cancelled, just weeks ahead of its Thursday, July 7 debut — and after promos for it (watch a trailer above) had already begun to air. The news comes on the heels of parent […]
"Personally if I was Lizzo I would of said SMD!” the Grammy-winning rapper wrote..
Chinese scientists discovered "several cases" of activity from outer space in a now-deleted report.
“Sorry, buddy. You just gave yourself away. No one’s favorite drink is Diet Pepsi,” the "Late Night" host said.
The 18-year-old suspect was charged with 13 counts of federal hate crimes. He also faces state charges of domestic terror and murder as a hate crime.View Entire Post ›
Khloe Kardashian mastered monochrome in a white cutout jumpsuit with Christian Louboutin pumps for 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' FYC Hulu event in Los Angeles.
Elon Musk reportedly touched on the topic of aliens during a meeting with Twitter employees on Thursday amid his plans to buy the social-media company.
PEOPLE confirmed the news of Hilaria Baldwin's pregnancy in March
American Idol judge Luke Bryan's wife Caroline Boyer posted an NSFW Instagram post with mother-in-law LeClaire Bryan. Fans are reacting in a funny way to it.
Singer Camila Cabello shows off her strong core and sculpted booty in a tiny, blue string bikini on a Miami beach. She was also spotted with a new guy in LA.
"I really believed a lot of what they said, which is I wasn't any good," Lopez said of her "abusive relationship" with the media.
Nandi Bushell, the tween drummer (she turned 12 in April) who became an internet phenomenon during the pandemic, will join the Foo Fighters in honoring the late Taylor Hawkins at a Wembley Stadium tribute concert in late September. Hawkins died in March in Colombia at the age of 50. The Foo Fighters — comprised of Dave […]