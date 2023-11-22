Teacher slapped non-verbal student with autism in face, court record says

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — When Tanika Perry’s son came home from Lincoln School Oct. 12 with a bruise on his check, she promptly took a picture and texted his teacher.

Perry’s 13-year-old son couldn’t tell her what happened himself; He has autism and is non-verbal.

“I asked the teacher, ‘What was this on his face?’ and she said she didn’t know,” recalled Perry. “He had a great day,” she quoted the teacher as saying. “’Did (you) check with the bus driver?’”

Perry, speaking with Target 8 from the office of her attorney, Stephen Drew, said the bus drivers told her nothing unusual had occurred on the bus, though they did notice the teenager did not seem like himself that afternoon.

“(They said) he had a bad day coming home. He was angry. He was agitated.”

Perry, too, had noticed a change in her son’s usually happy demeanor that evening.

“He was mad,” Perry remembered. “Angry. That’s how we knew something was wrong. He’s never angry. Never mad.”

A note the teacher sent home with the teen, provided by the Kent County Sheriff Department’s report on the case.

Perry told News 8 the principal at Lincoln School on Crahen NE called the next day to inform her that her son’s teacher would not be in the classroom that day.

“They just said they take this seriously, and she’s not there,” said Perry. “They said they would be meeting with the superintendent … I still didn’t know what was going on.”

Perry said it wasn’t until the next week, several days after the incident, that she learned from a sheriff’s detective what had allegedly occurred in the classroom that day.

Her son’s teacher, Katie Lindell, would later be charged criminally in the case.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker charged Lindell with fourth degree child abuse, a misdemeanor.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in 63rd District Court, an adult in the classroom reported that Lindell had struck Perry’s son.

“I located a witness … who advised that he witnessed Kathryn (Katie) slap (Perry’s son) across the face, causing injury,” wrote a sheriff’s deputy. “(The student’s) mother took a photo of (his) face, and it showed a bruise on the left side of his face. Kathryn denied the assault and stated she did not know where it came from. This incident was investigated by the school as well and Kathryn eventually resigned.”

Perry obtained the report authored by the Kent County Sheriff’s Department, which offered more insight despite redactions throughout.

“’We were getting students settled for group work and (Perry’s son) was bouncing on his exercise ball, seemingly not moving fast enough for Katie’s schedule, she then yelled at him, ‘Go sit down!’” a deputy quoted the witness as saying.

The sheriff’s department redacted part of the witness’s description of the alleged slap itself.

HE WAS “CRYING AND TOUCHING HIS FACE”

But, according to the report, the witness quoted Lindell as telling the teenager “… something along the lines of either ‘Don’t you smile at me like that’ or ‘Wipe that smile off your face.’ (Perry’s son) immediately started crying and touching his face. Katie seemed to show no remorse.”

The witness told the sheriff’s department that Lindell then sent him and (Perry’s son) outside to the playground.

“This was not part of our usual routine,” the witness reported. “Katie seemed done with the situation and worked up. (Perry’s son) spent most of the time on the playground crying …”

Lincoln School, which educates students with complex special needs, is operated by the Kent Intermediate School District (Kent ISD).

In addition to her anger at the teacher’s alleged actions, Tanika Perry is disappointed with the district’s handling of the incident.

“When it first happened, they should have called (me),” said Perry. “They did not give me no phone call. No nurse checked my son out. Nothing. Didn’t nobody say anything. He just came home on the bus like it was a regular day.”

Tears spilled from Perry’s eyes as she struggled to explain the impact of the alleged assault on her son.

“I DEPENDED ON THEM TO KEEP MY SON SAFE”

“It’s a hurting feeling,” she said amid tears. “I mean, your child cannot talk. He can’t come home and tell me. I depended on them to keep my son safe, and they didn’t … I feel Lincoln let me down. They really let me down.”

Perry wants Lincoln School to install more cameras, especially in classrooms with non-verbal students who can’t report what’s happening.

Steven Drew, a well-known civil rights attorney who’s representing Perry, said the delayed reporting to the family as well as Lindell’s denial suggests a larger problem.

“From my experience, that’s due to a culture that allows people to think they can get away with something … We’re very concerned with the institutional, systemic things that happened after (the incident), the four to five days, and it took the police to call to say this was what happened.”

Kent ISD, however, reiterated that it followed protocol in its handling of the case.

“Immediately upon notice of allegations of student mistreatment at Lincoln School, a teacher was placed on paid administrative leave and an investigation pursuant to Board Policy was promptly initiated by the Kent ISD administration after notice was provided to the parents of the student involved,” wrote Kent ISD in an email to News 8. “The investigation included reports to the appropriate outside agencies, as required by law. Prior to the conclusion of the investigation, the teacher resigned from employment which was effective immediately.”

ATTORNEY: LINDELL DID NOT HARM THIS CHILD

Katie Lindell’s defense attorney, Tessa Muir, vigorously defended Lindell, denying she hurt the student and predicting she’d be cleared of the allegation.

“Ms. Lindell has been an exemplary member of the school community for four years with absolutely no blemishes or previous accusations,” wrote Muir in an email to News 8. “She is compassionate and kind and has a heart for students. She has been accused with no substantiating evidence whatsoever that she harmed a non-verbal child. We understand the mother of the child is fighting for her son, as any mother would do. But there is no evidence that Ms. Lindell harmed this child because she did not. There are any number of other sources of injury, which was a single bruise on the child’s face that appeared in the evening after the child got home from school. We fully expect Ms. Lindell will be cleared of this allegation through the court process.”

Kent ISD released a statement:

The full statement from Tessa Muir, Katie Lindell’s defense attorney, is below:

