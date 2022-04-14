Teacher slaps 8-year-old student accused of spitting on him, Virginia police say

A teacher is facing assault and battery charges after allegedly slapping an elementary school student in the face, according to Virginia authorities.

The 44-year-old man was teaching on a temporary basis at Fannie Fitzgerald Elementary School in Woodbridge when he struck the 8-year-old on April 7, Prince William County police said in a news release.

The boy was in a classroom with the teacher and other school staffers at the time, according to an incident report. At one point, the child got angry and “spat at the accused,” police said. That’s when the teacher slapped him in the face and left the room.

School staffers reported the incident to the administration, which then notified police. It’s unclear if the teacher involved is still employed by the district.

McClatchy News reached out to officials at Fannie Fitzgerald Elementary School on April 14 and was awaiting a response.

The teacher was arrested April 8 and later released on a summons, police said.

Woodbridge is about 23 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.

