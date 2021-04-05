Teacher sparks outrage for making students watch Derek Chauvin trial and act as mock jurors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Blue Telusma
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

An assignment in a Dallas classroom was flagged by parents who questioned their children’s ability to handle it emotionally

A teacher in Dallas has sparked a public outcry from parents and the community at large after it was revealed he assigned freshmen students a project in which they were made to watch the Derek Chauvin trial and act as mock jurors.

Parents at Cedar Hill High School in suburban Dallas are furious that their children were mandated to watch the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer, who has pleaded not guilty to second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter stemming from the death of George Floyd.

Local ABC affiliate WFAA reports that on Friday, a Cedar Hill parent sent a formal letter to the teacher, expressing their discomfort with their children taking part in the project. The assignment meant students would be subjected to having portions of the high-profile trial – including the incredibly graphic video of Chauvin’s kneeling on Floyd’s neck – screened during class.

READ MORE: Charles Barkley says politicians ‘make whites and Blacks not like each other’

“It is unfathomable to me that you felt it appropriate to force my child to watch George Floyd’s murder on television in your classroom, and then move on with his day as if nothing had happened,” the letter further stated.

Parents also took issue with the fact that initially students were instructed to not discuss what they witnessed during the trial with family for six weeks.

“They may not text discuss what they hear with friends, siblings, or relatives – not even the family dog,” the memo stated.

It wasn’t until the educator received complaints and inquiries about the assignment that a breakdown was provided that revealed the students were being tasked with playing the role of jurors.

“This murder seen by millions around the globe was triggering and traumatizing for adults. Yet, you left students to handle their own emotions and mental health as they left your class, without proper and professional support,” the letter continued.

In response to the objections, school principal, Jason Miller, sent a note to parents, conceding, “I don’t feel that viewing and discussing this case in school is age-appropriate for scholars.”

The Cedar Hill Independent School District also issued a statement Friday afternoon clarifying, “The assignment was not approved by campus or district administrators. The matter has been addressed with the teacher, and the assignment was removed.”

As we previously reported, the Chauvin trial is underway nearly one year after the death of George Floyd at the hands of the former Minneapolis police officer.

In his opening statement, Chauvin’s attorney Eric Nelson said the jury will learn about the authorized use-of-force policies that were in place at the time of Floyd’s death. “You will learn,” said Nelson, “that Derek Chauvin did exactly what he had been trained to do over the course of his 19-year career.”

Chauvin is facing several possible outcomes. He could be found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, or manslaughter. A fourth outcome? He could also be acquitted.

“The use of force is not attractive, but it is a necessary component of policing,” Nelson added.

Nelson made it clear early on that he intended to pursue an argument that Floyd’s death was due to a combination of drug intoxication, heart disease, and high blood pressure. He contended that Floyd suffered a fatal heart attack as adrenaline coursed through his system during the struggle with the four officers, including Chauvin.

He also said that an autopsy of Floyd’s body showed “no telltale signs” of asphyxiation from Chauvin’s knee.

Read More: Father of 5 killed while breaking up fight hours after sister’s funeral

However, Hennepin County medical examiner Andrew Baker ruled Floyd’s death a homicide, saying his cause of death was “cardiopulmonary arrest, complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint and neck compression.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Teacher sparks outrage for making students watch Derek Chauvin trial and act as mock jurors appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Helen Mirren Recalls Having a 'Bit of a Meeting with a Bear' While Quarantining in Nevada

    Helen Mirren said during the 2021 SAG Awards that she told the animal, " 'You naughty bear, go on. Go away!' And he did"

  • Derek Chauvin trial: Police chief says kneeling on Floyd’s neck violated policy

    The Minneapolis police chief testified Monday that now-fired Officer Derek Chauvin violated departmental policy in pinning his knee on George Floyd’s neck and keeping him down after Floyd had stopped resisting and was in distress.

  • 2 die after car plunges over Northern California cliff

    Two women died Saturday after a car they were in plunged over a Northern California ocean cliff and landed about 70 feet on the rocks below. Dozens of people who were visiting the scenic overlook near the Bodega Bay's Head Trail witnessed the Toyota SUV go down the cliff and land on its roof, Capt. Justin Fox of the Bodega Bay Fire Protection District said. By the time firefighters and a deputy got down to the vehicle, the women inside had died, he said. Their names have not been released. The cause of the crash was under investigation. California Highway Patrol Officer David de Rutte said investigators will look into several factors, including autopsy results, the vehicle, and witness statements.

  • Variants, vaccinations surge across US; Florida, Nevada among 12 states to open vaccine eligibility to all adults: Live COVID-19 updates

    Vaccine skepticism is more widespread among white evangelicals than almost any other major bloc of Americans, a new poll shows. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Prayer vigil held outside NY hospital for rapper DMX

    Supporters and family of the rapper DMX chanted his name and offered up prayers Monday outside the New York hospital where he remained on life support. The 50-year-old was admitted to the hospital on Friday, following a heart attack. Simmons’ longtime lawyer, Murray Richman, said Sunday that the rapper was admitted to the intensive care unit but he was not sure what caused the heart attack.

  • Putin signs law that could keep him in Kremlin until 2036

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law that could keep him in office in the Kremlin until 2036, the government said on Monday. Those changes were backed in a public vote last summer and could allow Putin, 68, to potentially remain in power until the age of 83. The law signed by Putin limits any future president to two terms in office, but resets his term count.

  • Fact check: 'Betty' comic from 1997 showed kids attending virtual school in 2021

    A "Betty" comic from February 1997 showed kids in 2021 attending virtual school on personal computers with cameras mounted on their monitors.

  • Rescuers hampered by damaged roads, more rain in Indonesia

    Rescuers were hampered by damaged bridges and roads and a lack of heavy equipment Monday after torrential rains caused multiple disasters on remote eastern Indonesian islands as well as in East Timor. At least 133 people died and dozens were missing in Indonesia, and 27 deaths were reported in East Timor. A tropical cyclone causing the damage is expected to continue affecting the Southeast Asian nations for days while moving south toward Australia.

  • Julio Urías continues where he left off in World Series by dominating the Rockies

    Julio Urías puts in a sparkling performance in his first start of the season, keeping the Colorado Rockies at bay in a 4-2 Dodgers victory.

  • Extra special night for Panthers’ Alex Wennberg with a hat trick against Blue Jackets

    John Tortorella, according to many published reports, used a barrage of criticism to help run Alex Wennberg out of Columbus.

  • Elderly Asian Woman Stabbed to Death in California By Woman Out on 'Emergency Bail'

    An Asian senior was fatally stabbed while walking her dogs in Riverside, CA on Saturday morning. The incident, which police say appeared to be “completely random,” occurred in the area of Golden Avenue in the neighborhood of La Sierra just after 7 a.m. Ke Chieh Meng, 64, was found bleeding from stab wounds in her abdomen. “When our detectives interviewed the suspect, they didn't come across anything to suggest she attacked the victim due to her race,” Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback told CNN.

  • Trump's Mar-a-Lago charged Secret Service almost $16,000 for $396 hotel rooms during presidential Christmas trip

    As president, Trump spent 142 days at his gilded Florida property, which he dubbed the "Winter White House."

  • Stories about Michael Jordan's secret golf course, nicknamed 'Slaughterhouse 23,' are starting to leak

    Michael Jordan's Grove XXIII is one of the most exclusive golf courses in Florida and has already hosted some of the biggest names in sports.

  • 'Stay out of politics,' Republican leader McConnell tells U.S. CEOs, warns of 'consequences'

    U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell lashed out at corporate America on Monday, warning CEOs to stay out of the debate over a new voting law in Georgia that has been criticized as restricting votes among minorities and the poor. McConnell warned companies there could be risks for turning on the party, but he did not elaborate. "Corporations will invite serious consequences if they become a vehicle for far-left mobs to hijack our country from outside the constitutional order," McConnell told a news conference in his home state of Kentucky.

  • Chris Hemsworth says he's not considered a 'serious actor' because he's never gained or lost an 'unhealthy' amount of weight for a role

    The Marvel star opened up about his fitness journey and bulking up for the role of Thor in a new interview with The Telegraph.

  • Cancer diagnoses see a huge spike at age 65, study finds. Doctors speculate why

    The finding is concerning, given survivability decreases the longer screening and treatment is delayed.

  • When will next generation of tennis overtake the Big Three?

    The next generation of men’s tennis remains a jumble of unrealized potential. With Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer skipping the Miami Open, the tournament was expected to bring the game’s new faces into sharper focus. Sunday’s match between No. 37-ranked Hubert Hurkacz and No. 31 Jannik Sinner was the first ATP Masters 1000 final since 2003 with two players ranked outside the top 30.

  • Mitch McConnell says big companies like MLB 'must stop taking cues from the Outrage-Industrial Complex' when it comes to voting laws

    "Businesses must not use economic blackmail to spread disinformation and push bad ideas that citizens reject at the ballot box," McConnell said.

  • Marco Rubio sends scathing letter to MLB commissioner after league pulls All-Star Game from Atlanta

    Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is the latest Republican to lash out at Major League Baseball over its decision to pull the 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta in response to Georgia's controversial new voting law, which critics say will suppress voters' rights. Rubio penned a letter to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred on Monday, clearly aiming to paint the move as a hypocritical one. "I write to ask whether you intend to maintain your membership at Augusta National Golf Club," Rubio asked, referring to the famous golf club where the Masters is played every year. "As you are well aware, the exclusive members-only club is located in the State of Georgia." The letter also focused on MLB's partnership to help grow the sport in China, and its engagement with the Cuban Baseball Federation. "Will you end your lucrative financial relationship with Tencent, a company with deep ties to the Communist Party" that "actively helps the Chinese government hunt down and silence political dissidents?," he added. Rubio wrote that he has no expectations any of those changes will happen. The reason the league reacted the way it did to Georgia, he argued, is because it was "an easy way to signal virtues without significant financial fallout," while "speaking out against the Chinese Communist Party would involve a significant loss of revenue and being closed out of a lucrative market." Read the full letter here. More stories from theweek.comThe pandemic crime surge is a policing problemThe GOP's cultural impotenceMatt Gaetz suggests people are out to get him because he's happily engaged

  • Chauvin ‘Absolutely’ Violated Policy When He Knelt on Floyd: Police Chief

    Jane Rosenberg/ReutersFormer Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin violated department policy when he held his knee on George Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes during a May arrest, the city’s police chief testified Monday. “It’s not part of our training and is certainly not part of our ethics or values,” Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo told jurors at Chauvin’s murder trial in Hennepin County court. The chief insisted Chauvin should have stopped restraining Floyd the second he stopped resisting. “That action is not de-escalation. And when you talk about the framework of the sanctity of life...that action goes contrary to what we’re taught,” he said.“I absolutely agree it violates our policy,” Arradondo added.The chief’s sharp rebuke of Chauvin’s actions comes after several current and former Minneapolis police officials also slammed the former law enforcer’s decision to use the excessive-force restraint position, insisting it was “totally unnecessary” after Floyd had stopped resisting.Dr. Bradford Wankhede Langenfeld, emergency room doctor who pronounced Floyd dead, also testified at Chauvin’s trial on Monday, revealing that when paramedics brought the 46-year-old to the hospital, no one told him they suspected he’d had a drug overdose or heart attack.Langenfeld, a senior resident at the Hennepin County Medical Center at the time, described to jurors how he tried to resuscitate Floyd when he was brought into the ER. He said that while he was immediately told that Floyd was “detained” by police at the time of “medical emergency,” paramedics did not mention anything about a possible drug overdose.“Any amount of time a patient spends in cardiac arrest without immediate CPR markedly decreases the chance of a good outcome,” Langenfeld said, suggesting that officers at the scene should have provided medical attention. “Approximately 10 to 15 percent decrease in survival for every minute that CPR is not administered.”‘Totally Unnecessary’: Cops Desert Derek Chauvin on the Witness StandLangenfeld said Floyd’s heart was not beating to a “degree sufficient to sustain life” when he was brought in, prompting his team to perform several life-saving measures, including chest compressions and artificial airways, as they tried to revive him.After about 30 minutes, however, they declared him dead. The doctor said that hypoxia, or low oxygen, was the most likely cause of Floyd’s cardiac arrest based on the information he had at the time of his death. He added that oxygen deficiency is commonly known as “asphyxia.”Chauvin, 45, is on trial for second and third-degree murder as well as second-degree manslaughter after holding his knee on Floyd’s neck during an arrest over a counterfeit bill. Three other officers—Tou Thao, Thomas K. Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng—have pleaded not guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence.Eric Nelson, the former law enforcer’s defense lawyer, has argued that Floyd’s death was the result of health issues and drugs—and that his client was simply doing what “he was trained to do throughout his 19-year career.”But Chauvin’s former peers who were involved in the aftermath of Floyd’s arrest disagreed with that assessment, stating that they would never use the kind of force the cop did on May 25, 2020—which was captured in a video shared around the world.Prosecutors revealed Monday that three other MPD officials are expected to testify, including Inspector Lt. Katie Blackwell, who will insist officers are not trained to place knees on the necks of those in custody, and Sgt. Ker Yang, who will also testify about MPD’s crisis-intervention training given to all officers. Two use-of-force experts are also expected to testify against Chauvin’s actions on Monday.Arradondo was the first of these officials to testify on Monday, walking jurors through the various trainings required by his department‚ including de-escalation techniques.“The goal is to resolve the situation as safely as possible. So you want to always have de-escalation layered into those actions of using force,” Arradondo, who was responsible for firing Chauvin last year, said. Calling the training “vitally essential,” he added that the curriculum for new officers has changed over the last 30 years. For instance, in 2016, police were told that bystanders could record them under their First Amendment rights—even if it is “irritating.” That training, Arradondo said, did allow Chauvin to hold Floyd for the first few seconds to get him under control. “To continue to apply that level of force to a person proned-out, handcuffed behind their back, that in no way, shape or form is anything that is by policy,” he added. On Friday, the longest-serving officer in the Minneapolis Police Department, Lt. Richard Zimmerman, testified that officers have never been trained to kneel on a person’s neck while they are handcuffed. Instead, officers are told to put people on their side or have them sit up after handcuffing them.“Totally unnecessary. First of all, pulling him down to the ground face-down and putting your knee on a neck for that amount of time is just uncalled for,” Zimmerman, who has been with the department since 1985, said when asked about the videos of the incident. “I saw no reason why the officers felt they were in danger. And that’s what they would have to feel to be able to use that kind of force.”Sgt. David Pleoger, a former shift supervisor with the Minneapolis Police Department who received a call about Floyd’s arrest from a concerned 911 dispatcher, also testified Thursday that Chauvin’s use of force went too far.“When Mr. Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers, they could’ve ended the restraint,” Pleoger said.Last week, several bystanders emotionally described to jurors how they repeatedly asked Chauvin to remove his knee and to check Floyd’s pulse during the arrest. Among the group were an off-duty Minneapolis firefighter and EMT—who said she was ignored after repeatedly offering her assistance—as well as an MMA fighter who tried to explain that Chauvin’s chokehold was cutting off Floyd’s circulation. Several teenagers also testified how they begged the officers to stop as Floyd was “gasping for air.”When paramedics finally arrived at the scene, Chauvin had to be instructed to get off Floyd. Prosecutors stated that when Floyd was loaded into the ambulance, he had no pulse.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner concluded Floyd died of cardiac arrest from the restraint and neck compression, also noting that Floyd had heart disease and fentanyl in his system. An independent report commissioned by Floyd’s family, which will not be shown at trial, concluded that he died of strangulation from the pressure to his back and neck. Both reports determined Floyd’s death was a homicide.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.