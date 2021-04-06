Teacher stashed condom in shoe before going to hotel to meet 2-year-old girl, cops say

A man posted an ad on Craig’s List looking for someone to split the cost of a hotel room until his house was ready.

“No weirdos or drugs please,” wrote the 39-year-old man who has a 2-year-old daughter.

Soon after the March 26 post, he received an answer from a man, who the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office later identified as Xavier Alexander, 27, a fourth grade teacher at Grove Park Elementary in Palm Beach Gardens.

After introductions and discussing hotel options, Alexander’s questions took a concerning turn, an arrest report read.

“So would it be just you, me and her [the 2-year-old girl]?”, Alexander asked.

The father replied, “Yeah.”

“Also would I ever be alone with your daughter?”

The father replied, “No.”

“Ah well I think I’ll go elsewhere good luck.”

Disturbed about the question and what it could mean, the man went to PBSO. A detective took over the conversation, and Alexander’s intentions quickly became clear, according to the report.

The detective created new fake terms for the coming meet-up.

Alexander agreed to pay more to be alone with the toddler for several days, said he just wanted to “spend time alone with her” and added that he would wear a condom for whatever he would be doing, the messages between the detective and him read.

Even when detectives led Alexander to believe the that the toddler was sick and in the hospital, he still wanted to meet with her and continued to message over several days checking on her.

After some behind the scenes police work — which included a subpoena on Alexander’s phone — detectives made plans to meet him at a Motel 6 in Lantana. Alexander then agreed to pay $200 for two nights at the hotel, according to a report.

Instead of meeting the man and his toddler, Alexander arrived April 1 to find deputies waiting in room #205.

Detectives found a box of condoms in his car and the $200. A single condom, which was missing from the box, was found in his shoe.

Alexander, who had advertised himself on babysitting websites, including Care.com, was arrested and charged with using a computer to lure a child and traveling to meet a child. He was being held Tuesday on a $1 million bond, records show.

After being arrested, Alexander told deputies he went to the hotel “in hopes it would be an opportunity for him to have a sexual encounter with the 2-year-old female.”

“He denies ever touching a child in a sexual manner, but admitted when babysitting children in the past he has become sexually aroused by grazing over their genitals on top of their clothing as well as giving ‘wedgies,’” an investigator wrote in the report.

On Care.com, Alexander says he has been working with children for over 10 years in schools, children’s ministries and kid’s clubs. He was open to taking care of children — ranging in age from 7 months old to 7-years-old and over.

Anyone who believes their child could be a victim of solicitation of a minor is urged to contact Detective Malory Wildove at 561-688-4079 or wildovem@pbso.org. People can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-8477.