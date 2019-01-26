Teacher strikes: What's next in your state

The Los Angeles teachers' strike is behind us, but more tension lies ahead: Teachers in Virginia plan to rally at the Capitol Monday for more education funding. Back in California, Oakland teachers are voting next week on whether to strike.

In Denver, a strike planned for Monday is on hold, pending a possible state intervention. Meanwhile, in West Virginia, Republicans have kicked off another showdown with teachers. GOP leaders drafted legislation to tie new pay raises to limits on unions, larger class sizes and a sweeping enactment of school choice.

For the first time in decades, a bold and visible uprising is underway among teachers. All this comes on the heels of walkouts and strikes by teachers in 2018.

What teachers want

In general: Higher salaries, smaller class sizes, more support staff and more respect. Over the past decade and a half, demands on teachers in terms of testing and accountability have gone up while their pay and authority have not.

“The complexity of our jobs is that our working conditions are the kids’ learning conditions,” said Daniel Jocz, a high school history teacher in Los Angeles and a 2016 California Teacher of the Year.

The day after the strike, Jocz, 39, subbed for a colleague’s class period and found himself trying to control 42 sixth-grade students in one room.

“That many sixth-graders is exhausting,” he said. “Now imagine that on a bigger scale, where you’ve got kids speaking multiple languages and all needing help.”

Labor is having a moment. Will it last?

Teacher walkouts in Republican-controlled states like West Virginia, Oklahoma, Kentucky and Arizona last year garnered national attention. And generally, the teachers made measurable gains in pay increases and additional money for schools. Then came Los Angeles, an enormous urban school system in a blue state. A 6 percent pay increase over two years for teachers was largely settled before the strike began, which freed teachers to campaign for additional resources, such as more school nurses, and smaller class sizes — which they won.

“We are rebuilding community,” said Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation for Teachers. “What you’re seeing is a labor movement that is learning how to become a movement again.”

The wins may be short-lived. West Virginia teachers won a 5 percent pay raise after a statewide strike last year, but Republicans unveiled draft legislation on Jan. 24 that ties additional pay raises to larger class sizes. The bill also would send more money to private schools and charter schools, which would be authorized in West Virginia for the first time.

Mike Antonucci, who scrutinizes unions for the conservative education news website The 74 Million said a second coming of labor has been heralded before, “only to see more school choice and right-to-work laws enacted, and the unionization rates drop.”

Teachers unions are "over-promising what they can achieve,” he added.

More money for schools. Maybe.

Lawmakers in many red states are offering to increase education spending — a pivot from several years ago when the party sought to cut school budgets.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp proposed a $3,000 salary increase for teachers to help with retention, he said.

The Texas Senate proposed a $5,000 raise for teachers. New Mexico lawmakers proposed funneling more money into public schools and boosting the base pay of mid-career teachers from about $44,000 per year to $50,000.

In Florida, lawmakers are considering whether to give schools more flexibility on how to pay teachers. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, proposed a state budget last week that includes $347 million more for schools over last year’s amount.

Will the increases happen?

Proposals are one thing; passing them into law is another.

For example, Indiana’s governor has encouraged districts to raise teacher pay, but the proposal doesn’t set aside additional money to fund those increases.

