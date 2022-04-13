Teacher strikes student in front of officer and faces felony charge, Texas school says

A teacher accused of “striking” a high school student was arrested and charged with a felony, according to the school superintendent.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, at Manor High School near Austin. Andre D. Spencer, the superintendent of the Manor Independent School District, informed the community of the teacher’s arrest on Tuesday. The name of the teacher has not been publicly disclosed.

A student was attempting to enter the building through a doorway when the teacher told the student they needed to enter through another door, the superintendent said. But the school district official said the student refused and pushed past the teacher.

The teacher is then accused of “striking the (student) several times,” Spencer said. A school district police officer saw the incident and arrested the teacher, according to the superintendent.

Spencer said the teacher “will be charged with injury to a child, a third-degree felony.” The incident was also reported to Child Protective Services and the Texas Education Agency.

It’s unclear what injuries the student suffered.

“Manor ISD will not tolerate conduct that jeopardizes or threatens the safety and security of our scholars,” Spencer said. “We take these matters very seriously and will use every avenue that the law allows to ensure our scholars are protected.”

It’s the second time this school year a Manor High School teacher is accused of hitting a student. In November, Melvin D. Tealer allegedly hit a student in the “head, face and jaw in a violent and abusive manner,” KVUE reported.

“Tealer allegedly told police that amid the boy’s state of aggression because of his non-verbal autism, he became defensive and struck the boy multiple times,” according to KVUE.

