Teacher sues Surfside Beach and officer after charges dropped. Arrest affected her school job

A woman whose teaching certificate was suspended after her arrest earlier this year is suing the town of Surfside Beach and one of its officers for false arrest.

Kimberly Douglas Bone claims in the lawsuit filed Sept. 8 that she called 911 on Jan. 25 after she was attacked by a tenant in her home. Officer Nicholas Sale responded to the call.

A call to town officials was not immediately returned Monday.

Bone had visible scratches on her face and ear from the attack, the suit said.

After the officer spoke to the tenant, he told Bone that she was under arrest. When the officer was asked why, he responded, “We’ve been called to this house way too many times. You’re going to jail,” the suit said.

Bone was charged with kidnapping and third degree assault and battery. Because of the arrest and charges, Bone’s teaching certificate was suspended by the South Carolina Department of Education.

In March, Bone’s kidnapping charge was dismissed by a judge, who agreed there was no probable cause for Bone to be charged. After the dismissal, the town dismissed her assault and battery charge.

Bone’s attorney Clay Hopkins said that although her charges were dismissed, the arrest has had a continued effect on her employment. She is a “happy and proud teacher for Horry County,” Hopkins said Monday. “Obviously, she was a victim of a very poor investigation and process on the part of the town.”

In addition to false arrest, the lawsuit also accused the town of defamation, malicious prosecution, negligent training and supervision and gross negligence.

The suit seeks compensation through a jury trial, as well as relief by the court to have the town improve its policies and procedures for the training of officers, teaching them how to properly conduct investigations and “dealing with the situation in a better way so it doesn’t have a permanent and lasting effect on someone’s life,” Hopkins said.

Bone’s teaching certificate was reinstated by the state on March 21. However, she is still on administrative leave, according to Hopkins.

A message left for the Horry County School district was not immediately returned Monday.

At the time of her arrest, Bone was an alternate education teacher at the county’s SOAR Academy, which prepares students to integrate back into a normal school setting, district spokesman Lisa Bourcier said at the time.

Bone has been employed with the district since October 2018.