Teacher suspended after berating Black students in vile Zoom rant about 'f-----g criminal' George Floyd

Joshua Zitser
·2 min read
Howard Zlotkin New Jersey teacher
Howard Zlotkin cursed and called George Floyd a "f-----g criminal' during a Zoom call with students. NBC News

  • A New Jersey teacher yelled and cursed at pupils during an online class about climate change.

  • Howard Zlotkin called George Floyd a "f-----g criminal" and berated Black students, NBC New York said.

  • He was suspended from teaching on Friday, Jersey City Public Schools said.

A New Jersey teacher has been suspended after cursing at Black students and calling George Floyd a "f-----g criminal" in a vile Zoom rant, NBC New York reported.

Howard Zlotkin's online class on climate change to Dickinson High School pupils descended into an offensive rant about the Black Lives Matter movement, the media outlet said.

"I hear people whining and crying about Black Lives Matter, but George Floyd was a f-----g criminal and he got arrested and he got killed because he wouldn't comply and the bottom line is we make him a f-----g hero," the Jersey City teacher is heard saying in a recording.

Zlotkin also reportedly picked on four Black pupils, including 17-year-old Timmia Williams, and demanded those students write an essay. After Williams refused to comply, the teacher berated her. "I don't think you can make a case. You know what, Timmia? You're full of s--t too," Zlotkin is heard saying.

Williams was in tears after the incident on Wednesday and reported Zlotkin to the school and local board of education, NBC New York said.

"She was crying. She came to me, tells me, 'Mom why is it there's a problem with my skin?'" Margie Nieves, William's mother, told the media outlet.

Williams and Nieves did not receive an immediate reply from authorities and were shocked to see Zlotkin return to teach a class a day later, NBC News said.

During the video conference, Zlotkin also aired his grievances on privilege. "If you think I'm privileged then f--- you, because my daughter thinks I'm privileged and I don't speak to her," he is heard saying.

Jersey City Public Schools said Friday in a statement to NBC News that Zlotkin has been suspended from teaching.

"The school was in the process of taking statements from students today before proceeding with disciplinary actions, and then the second video surfaced," the statement said. "The teacher will not have access to students or the school as we proceed. We are appalled by the statements, profanity, disrespect, and treatment of students."

