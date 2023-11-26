Teacher of the Year: The Team sport that is teaching

When he thinks back to December 12, 2022, Tim Ferguson remembers wondering why the newscast seemed to go on for so long. The Garden Elementary School music teacher runs the morning newscast with his students, and on that foggy Monday morning in December, it seemed to go on forever.

In fact, the newscast was just part of the ruse, because as it was airing the school – along with school district officials, members of the Education Foundation of Sarasota County, the press, even his wife and his two children (who only an hour earlier he’d dropped off at school) – were congregating in the covered school play area.

When the newscast ended, Ferguson headed to what he thought was an assembly on responsible behavior. But when he stepped outside and found the walkway lined with cheering students and teachers, many waving signs congratulating him, he realized what was happening. He’d been named the district’s Elementary School Teacher of the Year. As he described, “It was an adrenaline rush, like I was a contestant on The Price Is Right.”

On January 18, 2023, Ferguson was in for another surprise. At the Ignite Education Teacher of the Year Award Celebration, sponsored by the Education Foundation in partnership with Sarasota County Schools, he was recognized as the district Teacher of the Year.

Becoming the district Teacher of the Year was humbling because Ferguson understood, as he stood looking out at so many exceptional Sarasota County educators, administrators, and education supporters, that he was representing all teachers in the district and indeed the entire profession. And today, with a new district Teacher of the Year soon to be recognized, Ferguson remains humbled and grateful for the many opportunities this experience has afforded him.

At the celebration, he met his fellow Teacher of the Year Award finalists, Courtney Smith and Joe Connor, both of whom, as Ferguson said, “are such great ambassadors for all they do to support students.” Both teachers, with their passion for education, have inspired Ferguson, and he values their friendship.

Ferguson has also met and worked with other district Teachers of the Year from across Florida. It has been amazing, he said, to meet so many “positive, game-changing individuals.” Of educators like these, he said, they are everywhere: “They are in every building and are always there to jump in and do more for students.”

Tim Ferguson, 2023 Sarasota County Schools Teacher of the Year.

Along with developing new friendships and expanding his professional network, Ferguson has learned and had fun. The Notre Dame Club of Greater Sarasota flew Ferguson to Notre Dame to participate in teacher workshops. The Baltimore Orioles honored him during a spring training game, as did the Tampa Bay Rowdies at one of their matches. And at the 2024 Florida Teacher of the Year Gala in Orlando, Ferguson was given the 2023 Ron Nieto “Digital Educator” Award, which recognizes teachers who use technology to enhance education.

Through these and so many other experiences, Ferguson has seen how inextricably connected public education and the community are. He has gained perspective into educational policy and now sees an education landscape far beyond the walls of his classroom.

Being recognized as the district Teacher of the Year has been a tremendous personal honor for Ferguson. But he has never lost sight of the real purpose of this recognition. “Teaching,” as he said, “is a team sport.” One amazing teacher makes a difference, but for all students to grow and flourish, many teachers at all levels must collaborate, innovate, support each other, and, foremost, elevate their students.

That's because teachers do so much more than just day-to-day instruction. As Ferguson said, “they model citizenship, engagement, and curiosity.” They are a caring, steady force in the lives of students who so badly need just that.

This past year, Ferguson has kept this understanding as his guiding light, and he has proudly represented all teachers in the district and advocated for public education, something that he plans to do well after the next district Teacher of the Year is announced on December 13.

About the Education Foundation of Sarasota County

The Education Foundation sponsors the Ignite Education Teacher of the Year Award Celebration in partnership with Sarasota County Schools. For 35 years, the Education Foundation of Sarasota County (EdFoundationSRQ.org) has supported students and teachers because education transforms lives. As a champion for life readiness, the Education Foundation provides personalized, comprehensive resources and relationships so that students can find their purpose and progress intentionally through their K – 12 schooling. Its mission is to enhance the potential of students, promote excellence in teaching, and inspire innovation in education, guided by strategic philanthropy.

This year’s Ignite Education Teacher of the Year Award Celebration will be held at the Venice Community Center on December 13, beginning at 5:00 p.m. Learn more about the events and find tickets here: edfoundationsrq.org/ignite/.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Teacher of the Year: The Team sport that is teaching