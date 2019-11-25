Teacher Threw Away Students' Black Lives Matter Posters, ACLU Says

A school district in California is investigating whether or not a teacher threw away student posters related to the Black Lives Matter movement. (Wire Images)

A school district near Sacramento, California, said it is investigating an episode in which a teacher threw away student posters related to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The district, the San Juan Unified School District in Carmichael, Califorinia, said in a statement that it apologized if any student felt “discomfort” about what happened, the television station KCRA 3 reported.

The episode, which took place in September, came to light Thursday after the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Northern California sent the district a letter detailing what happened.

In the letter, the organization described how a parent volunteer taught a lesson about how “art can manifest in activism.”

The parent volunteer asked the teacher if she could teach another art lesson about diversity. According to the letter, the teacher told her in front of a sixth-grade class that “his lessons would contain lessons with ‘a bunch of old white guys’ so her content may not fit.”

The volunteer “was obviously confused, and a bit concerned regarding this comment, but did not stop the lesson plan” because of his comment, the letter said.

She asked the students to create a poster that focused on something they wanted to see changed at the school. Four students created Black Lives Matter posters, Abre’ Conner, the lawyer at the ACLU who wrote the letter, said Sunday.

The day after the posters were made by the students, the teacher told the parent volunteer that he threw them away because they were “inappropriate and political,” the letter said.

The teacher asked her “whether students were getting shot at the school and demanded answers regarding why a presentation on Black Lives Matter was relevant” to the school, Del Paso Manor Elementary, the letter said.

The letter identified the teacher only as Madden; a school directory lists a David Madden as a teacher. Conner would not identify the parent volunteer, who was referenced in the school district statement only as Kincaid. A Magali Kincaid is listed as a parent or community member on the school’s website.

Neither Madden nor Kincaid could be reached Sunday. Kent Kern, the school district superintendent, to whom the letter was addressed, also could not be reached.

Kincaid went to the principal, who supported Madden, according to the letter. The principal said that Black Lives Matter posters are political statements and therefore were off limits for public display.

Though not named in the letter, Damon Smith is listed on the school’s website as its principal. He could not be reached Sunday.

The ACLU argued that the Black Lives Matter posters were protected speech under the California Education Code because they convey a student’s thoughts, ideas and beliefs in the support of black lives. The group also said the posters were protected under the California Constitution.

Conner wrote that “there are obvious problems with a teacher and principal who currently have black students in their classroom and school taking the positions that the acknowledgment of Black Lives is controversial and political in nature.”

The district has not responded to the letter, Conner said.

“Because these are so basic fundamental rights we believe that the school district at this point would have responded back to us,” she said Sunday.

In its statement, the district said the ACLU letter raised new assertions.

“Ms. Kincaid was allowed to provide a lesson that was not prepared by the district’s art program and without having been trained,” it said. “That should have not occurred and unfortunately led to disagreement between Ms. Kincaid and the classroom teacher on the assignment’s final outcome.”

The statement attributed the disagreement to a misunderstanding about the nature of the assignment.

Madden’s “understanding of the resulting assignment was for students to produce artwork related to a change they wanted to see within the school itself,” the statement said.

“Students whose artwork focused on large social issues, which varied in topic, and was not directly tied to the school, were asked by the teacher to complete another poster the next day,” it continued.

The district said it was never its “intent or desire for any student to feel uncomfortable or unwelcome to discuss issues that are important to them.”