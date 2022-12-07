Teacher told students she always had gun in car, now she’s been arrested, SC cops say

A teacher at a Midlands high school was recently arrested for bringing a gun onto campus, the Lexington Police Department said Tuesday.

Susan Horton was charged with carrying a weapon on school property, police said in a news release.

The 54-year-old Lexington resident is a teacher at River Bluff High School, police said. The Lexington 1 school is on Corley Mill Road, near the Saluda River and Exit 61 on Interstate 20.

River Bluff High School

On Dec. 2, school resource officers followed up on an anonymous tip that Horton told students in her class that she always kept a gun in her car, according to the release.

The officers searched Horton’s car and found a handgun in her purse that she had placed on the passenger side floorboard, according to the release.

Horton told officers she was a concealed weapons permit holder, but the gun was not in a locked or secured compartment within her vehicle as required by law, police said.

Horton was arrested and taken to the Lexington County Detention Center, police said.

A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set, Lexington County court records show. Horton has been released from the jail, according to police.

There was no word if Horton will face any discipline from Lexington 1, in addition to the criminal charge.