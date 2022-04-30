Teacher under fire for cotton, cuffs in class on slavery

·2 min read

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Rochester school officials are investigating allegations that a white teacher told his class of mostly Black students to pick seeds out of cotton and put on handcuffs during lessons on slavery in a seventh-grade social studies class.

“It made me feel bad to be a Black person,” student Jahmiere O’Neal told news outlets.

The teacher has been put on leave while the school system investigates the allegations. They came to light after an appalled parent posted on Facebook that her daughter was confronted with the cotton-picking lesson Tuesday.

“He made a mockery out of slavery,” the mother, Precious Tross, who also goes by Precious Morris, told news outlets later.

“I don’t have a problem with you teaching our kids about slavery and what our ancestors went through and how they had to pick cotton,” she said. “Our teachers back in the day told us that, but they don’t bring in cotton and make you pick cotton seeds out of cotton.”

School officials haven't identified the teacher. Teachers union President Adam Urbanski told WXXI-AM that “if someone departs from what they should be doing, they should suffer the consequences, but due process has to be allowed first.”

Tross and Vialma Ramos-O’Neal, who is Jahmiere's mother, said the teacher let white children refuse to take part in the cotton-picking while not letting kids of color opt out.

“I immediately was like, ‘Oh, I’m not doing that,’” said Morris' daughter, Ja’Nasia Brown. “And then he was like, ‘Do it. It’s for a good grade.’”

On another occasion, the teacher brought in handcuffs and shackles, according to the students. Tross said that when her daughter balked at putting them on, the teacher threatened to send her to the principal's office or the school counselor.

The parents are calling for the teacher's firing and for his teaching license to be revoked.

School Principal Kelly Nicastro told parents in a letter that school leaders “take these allegations very seriously,” and a statement from the school board called them “extremely troubling.”

“In a district of Black and brown students, it is important to be sensitive of the historical framework by which our students are engaging and learning,” board President Cynthia Elliott said. About half the School of the Arts’ students are Black.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Here are the 4 Republicans who are seeking to unseat Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers in the 2022 election

    Rebecca Kleefisch, Tim Michels, Kevin Nicholson and Tim Ramthun are the Republicans seeking to unseat Gov. Tony Evers in Wisconsin.

  • Late Del. Gov. du Pont remembered for bipartisanship, humor

    Current and former Delaware politicians, family and friends of Pierre S. “Pete” du Pont IV remembered the late governor, U.S. House member and presidential candidate for reviving the state’s economy, working across the partisan aisle and sharing a cheerful spirit. Friday’s memorial service at a Wilmington theater came nearly a year after du Pont died in May 2021 at age 86 after a long illness. “As Pete understood, our political adversaries can and should be friends,” conservative columnist George Will, a longtime friend to du Pont, said in his eulogy.

  • Stanislaus County DA seeks bail increase for Escalon horse breeder charged with abuse

    In December, Stanislaus County Animal Control officers seized 30 horses in poor condition at a property near Riverbank

  • SC refuses to reveal how new firing squad will be used to kill those facing death penalty

    Limited information that the Department of Corrections has released through a press release provides a glimpse into how the firing squad is to work.

  • Bolsonaro says demonstrators expected to show support for Constitution

    Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro said on Saturday that demonstrations scheduled for Sunday are not meant as protest, but to show "the desire that everyone abides by the Constitution." The demonstrations are the latest step in the conflict between Bolsonaro and the Supreme Court after the president pardoned a federal congressman and ally who was sentenced to nearly nine years in prison by the court. The pardon and planned demonstration is likely to further heighten tensions between the nation's executive and judiciary during an election year.

  • Gas-guzzling German carmakers face uphill struggle to go green

    As Germany speeds up investment in renewables, the energy consumption of its carmakers reveals just how reliant the country's most important industry is on fossil fuels, a Reuters analysis of environmental data shows. Their dependence lays bare the hurdles automakers face in transforming their own energy consumption while moving the transport sector, responsible for around 30% of German energy consumption, towards electromobility. Russia's invasion of Ukraine and spiking gas prices have stepped up the urgency for German industry, which consumes another 30% of the country's energy, to move away from fossil fuels, with tools like carbon offsets and renewable energy certificates no longer enough to meet the new goal of energy independence.

  • The 30 Black Men of Kioba Business Ventures Want More Affordable Housing For Baltimore’s Black Families

    Kioba Business Ventures has been working in the Baltimore metropolitan area to increase the rate of affordable housing opportunities for Black families.

  • Netflix’s ‘Ozark’ Final Episodes: TV Review

    Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner return for the last seven episodes of their money-laundering drama.

  • Police search for suspects involved in a shootout in Dartmouth Mall parking lot

    Police are searching for the people involved in a shootout in the parking lot of the Dartmouth Mall near Aldi supermarket, officials said.

  • Here's How Investing in Real Estate Could Help You Retire Early

    If you're hoping to retire early, you'll need to make smart investments to have the funds you need. Investing in real estate is one option you should seriously consider to help enable an early departure from the workforce. Here are a few big reasons you'll likely want to put some of your money into real estate investments if you're hoping to have enough saved to enjoy a comfortable retirement at a young age.

  • Extremists Are Using Lies to Undermine America’s Public Schools: We Need to Take a Stand

    Just as extremists have used the Big Lie about the 2020 presidential election to undermine American democracy, far-right advocates of privatizing public education are using Big Lies to undermine public schools. Supporters of public schools must see these ugly attacks for what they are and take a stand against them. In a recent lecture at ultra-conservative Hillsdale College, culture war orchestrator Christopher Rufo detailed the strategy for replacing public education with a universal voucher system.

  • Philadelphia Gay Bar Bouncer Faces Murder Charge For Punching Patron

    Police said Kenneth Frye punched the alleged victim, who later struck his head on the sidewalk, after he was escorted out of the bar for being intoxicated.

  • Gayle King, Don Lemon, Sunny Hostin, and More Champion Diversity in Media: 'Let Us Tell Our Stories'

    Abby Phillip, Ana Navarro, and many more tell PEOPLE about the change in diversity in media at the Politics & Inclusion Dinner during White House Correspondents' Dinner weekend

  • Headcounts are down at public schools. Now budgets are too.

    A school system in suburban Kansas City is eliminating over 100 jobs, including kindergarten aides and library clerks. Oakland, California, is closing seven schools. Public school systems are beginning to feel the pinch from enrollment losses tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Biden Seeks to Lure Russia's Top Scientists to the U.S.

    WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden wants Congress to expedite visas for Russian scientists eager to leave their country in the midst of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, an effort to accelerate a brain drain already underway and further deprive President Vladimir Putin of some of Russia’s top talent. An administration proposal sent to Capitol Hill as part of a larger package requesting $33 billion in spending on the war would suspend for four years the requirement that scientists applying for H1-B vis

  • Russia's invasion of Ukraine sparks nuclear war fears

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has renewed nuclear war fears, something many Americans haven't thought about since the Cold War. Tony Dokoupil chats with nuclear war experts and visits an old fallout shelter to see how prepared Americans would be in the face of a nuclear threat.

  • 14 of the biggest celebrity fashion faux pas in Met Gala history

    Over the course of Met Gala history, Rihanna, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kim Kardashian all became memes for their misguided outfit choices.

  • ‘The sudden large gains in mortgage rates have reduced the pool of eligible homebuyers’: Pending home sales fall amid rising mortgage rates

    The numbers: Pending home sales dropped 1.2% in March, according to the monthly index released by the National Association of Realtors. This makes the index a strong indicator for the direction of existing-home sales in subsequent months. “The falling contract signings are implying that multiple offers will soon dissipate and be replaced by much calmer and normalized market conditions,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, in the report.

  • Young girl hospitalised after coyote attack on Californian beach

    Witness said animal ‘all of a sudden’ went for child

  • How Christian conservatives were seduced by politics | GARY COSBY JR.

    Christians were drawn into the Republican fold, mostly by the desire to end legal abortions, but has this political seduction produced the desired result?