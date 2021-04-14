Teacher who used racial slur next to Tupac photo put on administrative leave in Texas

Mike Stunson
·2 min read

A teacher at a Texas high school has been placed on administrative leave after a racial slur was displayed during a class lesson.

An English class at Houston’s Stratford High School was instructed to write 75 words on the prompt, “How is the [N-word] complicated? How has it changed?” according to media reports. The teacher spelled out the slur on a presentation slide in the classroom.

On the same slide, the teacher included a quote from rapper Tupac Shakur that also included the word.

The teacher was placed on administrative leave because of “concerns with the professional judgment” in the lesson, according to a statement provided by the Spring Branch Independent School District.

“Inappropriate and offensive language was used, which the Spring Branch Independent School District does not condone and will not accept,” the district said in a statement to McClatchy News.

The teacher was not identified by the district, though KTRK confirmed she is white.

Students said the writing assignment was a lead-in to a book the class was about to read, “Their Eyes Were Watching God,” written by Zora Neale Hurston, a Black woman, KHOU reported.

“That word didn’t need to come up on any screen, with any children of any color,” Mary Daly, whose granddaughter was in the class, told KPRC. “A thinking human is all you have to be. You don’t have to be any color to understand that that was completely wrong of (the teacher) to do.”

The lesson plan was not seen by the school district beforehand and it would not have been approved, a school district spokesperson told KHOU.

A biracial graduate of the school, Marcel McClinton, said his heart sank when he saw a photo of the assignment.

“It makes me feel very embarrassed to have her as a teacher and to have graduated from Stratford High School,” McClinton told KTRK. “I feel as though Black and brown students in her classroom are not respected or valued and I know that personally, because I had her as a teacher for a whole year.”

The school district is continuing to investigate the incident and said it will “take appropriate actions.”

    The Government has been defeated in the House of Lords over a bid for a prosecution limit on soldiers for war crimes. The Overseas Operations (Service Personnel and Veterans) Bill, which has already cleared the Commons, seeks to limit false and historical allegations arising from deployments by introducing a statutory presumption against prosecution, which would make it exceptional for personnel to be prosecuted five years or more after an incident. However the Lords backed by 333 votes to 228, moved to ensure the most serious of offences are not covered by legislation aimed at protecting service personnel from vexatious battlefield claims. The Government also sustained further defeats to the Bill, with peers backing changes aimed at preventing personnel facing delayed and repeated investigations into allegations arising from foreign deployments at 308 votes to 249, and removing a planned six-year time limit on troops bringing civil claims against the Ministry of Defence at 300 votes to 225. The Bill has faced criticism for not excluding war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and torture from its scope, as it did for rape and sexual violence. Critics argued this risked damaging the UK's international reputation and could lead to service personnel ending up before the International Criminal Court (ICC). The Bill seeks to limit false and historical allegations arising from overseas operations by introducing a statutory presumption against prosecution, making it exceptional for personnel to be prosecuted five years or more after an incident. Calls for this provision not to cover genocide and torture were led by Labour former defence secretary Lord Robertson of Port Ellen, who also previously served as secretary general of Nato. Urging "tactical retreat" by ministers, he said: "For the first time in the history of British law, we would be creating a two-tier justice system where troops acting for us abroad would be treated differently from other civilians in society. "In addition to that, this Bill by saying that there is a presumption against prosecution for the most serious of all crimes, namely genocide, crimes against humanity and torture, it undermines some of the most basic international legal standards for which this nation was renowned.” However, Defence minister Baroness Goldie, rejected the demands, as she said the Bill provided an appropriate balance between victims' rights and fair protection for service personnel. Responding to news that Peers had defeated the Government in amendments to the Bill, Kate Allen, Amnesty International UK’s Director, said: “The Overseas Operations Bill would be a huge stain on the UK’s international reputation, it would end total opposition to torture, and it’s a hugely welcome that the Lords have made this principled stand today. MPs should reflect on this defeat and drop the Bill all together when it returns to the Commons. “Yet again it has fallen to the Lords to act as the UK’s moral compass. “Granting troops a licence to torture would be an enduring disgrace for the UK and would set a very dangerous international precedent.”