Teacher vanished 8 months ago, Massachusetts officials say. Her remains just identified

Human remains found in Massachusetts have been identified as those of Meghan Marohn, a woman reported missing months ago, officials said.

Marohn, 43, was reported missing in March, according to a news release from police in Lee, a town in western Massachusetts near the New York border, where she was last seen.

Police later found her vehicle unattended near a park, according to CBS Albany. Multiple police agencies began coordinating a search effort.

Several months later, on Sept. 1, remains were found in “a heavily wooded area in the town of Lee,” the outlet reported.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Boston positively identified the remains, News10 reported on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The cause and manner of death could not be determined because of the condition of the remains, the outlet reported. Police still await the results of further forensic testing.

So far, the evidence does not indicate foul play, according to WAMC.

A spokesperson for the Lee Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

Marohn was a high school teacher in New York, and “[s]he always had a smile on her face,” her brother told NBC News in May.

She was a “free spirit and very idealistic,” a former colleague told the outlet.

