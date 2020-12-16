Was teacher watching porn in class? Broward schools is investigating

Broward County Public Schools is investigating whether one of its high school teachers was watching a pornographic movie while teaching a virtual class.

In the video, Michael Braeseke, who teaches social sciences at South Broward High School, is shown sitting at a desk looking down as sound is heard in the background of a woman loudly having sex.

The video was posted on Twitter Monday night, and at least a dozen people who say they are either current or former students at the school posted comments alleging past misconduct by the teacher.

The video appears to have been shot by someone using a cellphone to record the virtual class session as it played on a laptop. Farther down in the post’s comment thread, another Twitter user posted what appears to be the same video with the same sound, indicating more than one student witnessed the incident.

Braeseke could not immediately be reached for comment.

The district released a statement Tuesday that it has launched an investigation into the video:

“Broward County Public Schools takes all matters and allegations involving the safety of students and staff very seriously. When school leaders were made aware of the alleged teacher misconduct during a virtual class, they took immediate action and began to look into allegations and follow proper protocols prior to social media posts. The incident and allegations were reported to the District’s Special Investigative Unit to initiate an internal investigation. The District and school administration remain committed to the safety and emotional well-being of students.”

The video was posted by Elijah Ruby, a former South Broward High student, who tagged principal Patricia Brown, asking her, “How could you let this happen?”

Brown responded to the post saying she would have looked into the video, and other complaints, had she known about them, adding that she is a survivor of abuse.

“My student’s welfare is always of the utmost importance & always will be. As a survivor myself, I would never ignore concerns expressed. Social media is not the best medium to address issues of this importance. Please encourage others to email/ call me. They ARE loved & valued!”

Ruby said in a telephone interview Tuesday that a school resources officer called him earlier in the day asking about the video. But, according to Ruby, the officer was more interested in wanting to know who sent him the video than he was in the alleged inappropriate behavior depicted in the footage.

Ruby said he declined to name the person who sent him the video.

“It would seem to me the police officer would have more questions about Mr. Braeseke’s behavior and not about the student who sent the video,” Ruby said.

According to Broward Public Schools Human Resources, Braeseke started working for the district in August 2000. His annual salary is $56,580.