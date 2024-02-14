Teacher, wrestling coach in eastern Kansas arrested for sex crimes

KANSAS (KSNW) — A high school teacher and wrestling coach in eastern Kansas has been arrested for sex crimes, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The arrest took place at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The teacher and coach was arrested on a warrant for suspicion of eight counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

The KBI initiated an investigation after a sheriff’s office in eastern Kansas took a report from a former student who said she had a sexual relationship with the teacher in 2012 and 2013 when she was a sophomore and the teacher was then a student teacher.

The investigation revealed a second former student who reported she also had sexual intercourse with the teacher on multiple occasions in 2013 when she was 15.

The teacher has since been booked into jail.

KSN does not identify suspects unless charges are filed in their case. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

