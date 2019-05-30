Teacher writes 'WTF is this?' on child's homework

A teacher is being investigated after writing “WTF” on a student’s homework.

The science tutor penned the missive – text-slang for “what the f***?” – after apparently finding the pupil’s science assignment somewhat underwhelming.

“WTF is this?” she wrote. “Absolutely no credit.”

But after the pupil's mother complained, the unnamed teacher – at Rutherford High School in Florida’s Bay County – has been told the incident will be investigated.

“It wasn't anything about not getting the credit, it was more so the language…that was very inappropriate and not acceptable for a teacher whatsoever," said Melinda Smith, whose son received the unflattering feedback. “I think for sure she needs to be reprimanded. I believe that something should be placed in her file.”

Neither her son’s name or age have been revealed.

Rutherford High's principal, Coy Pilson, said the school was taking action.

“Once we were notified, I notified district officials and our HR has been involved and they're currently investigating the situation," he told regional TV station WJHG.

He would not be drawn on what action may be taken but suggested the incident was out of character for the member of staff involved.

“She was apologetic and it was a mistake on her part,” he said. “All of the teachers at Rutherford High School are caring, loving teachers and we're also human and so, we make mistakes.

"But we understand that we are called to a high professional standard and when we make mistakes, we try to correct those mistakes and move forward.”