Teacher's aide granted permanent injunction against Brendan Depa in Matanzas attack

A judge granted a teacher's aide a permanent injunction against repeat violence against Brendan Depa, a Mataznas High School student student accused in an attack that was captured in a viral security camera video.

Joan Naydich, the 57-year-old teacher's aide, suffered two broken ribs and multiple bruises, according to a petition for injunction for protection she filed against Depa.

Circuit Judge Christopher France issued the permanent injunction Thursday during a brief hearing at the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center in Bunnell.

Depa hesitated at the doorway leading into the courtroom. He appeared to look around as a bailiff motioned for him to enter. Depa then walked in with his hands handcuffed to a chain that led to restraints around his ankles. Inmates wear restraints when appearing before a judge unless it's during a trial.

Depa did not make any statements during the hearing. His attorney, Kurt Teifke, said he would not contest the permanent injunction.

Naydich attended the hearing, but did not speak.

Joan Naydich walks with her council as Brendan Depa is escorted back to the holding cells, Thursday, March 9, 2023, following a hearing before Judge Chris France at the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center in Bunnell.

Depa, 17, was charged with aggravated battery on a school board employee, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison. He was being held in Duval County on $1 million bond. The News-Journal is identifying him because he was charged as an adult.

Circuit Judge Terence Perkins has ordered that Depa undergo a mental health examination after Depa's defense attorney filed a motion stating he did not believe his client was competent to stand trial. Perkins also issued a no-contact order in the criminal case, barring Depa from contacting Naydich.

The injunction granted on Thursday makes permanent the prohibitions in a temporary injunction granted last month. The permanent injunction bars Depa from having any contact with Naydich and prohibits him from coming within 500 feet of her residence or Matanzas High School. It also prohibits Depa from coming within 500 feet of Palm Coast Lanes, where Naydich watches her children bowl. Depa is also barred from knowingly coming within 100 feet of her car. Depa is also prohibited from possessing any firearms.

The injunction is in effect unless the judge orders otherwise.

Naydich spoke to the media after the hearing and said the injunction made her feel "somewhat" safer.

"I just want to make sure that this doesn't ever happen to anybody else ever again," Naydich said.

Brendan Depa sits with his attorney, Thursday, March 9, 2023, during a hearing before Judge Chris France at the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center in Bunnell.

About her recovery, Naydich said: "It's slow; everyday is just a new day."

When asked about an appropriate punishment for Depa, Naydich said "I couldn't even guess on that one. I won't even speculate."

She also repeated that she did not take away Depa's Nintendo Switch.

"There was no device taken away, it was the teacher that was threatening to not have it being utilized at the school," Naydich. "I had nothing to do with it."

