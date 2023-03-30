Teacher's aide in Mesa arrested on suspicion of touching student inappropriately

A Mesa Police Department badge.

A 28-year-old teacher's assistant suspected of sexually abusing a 9-year-old student was arrested, Mesa police said.

The victim told school staff at Lehi Elementary that Antonio Jordan had touched them "inappropriately" earlier this week and that the teacher may have recorded it on his cellphone, police said in a news release.

Mesa police responded to investigate the report on Tuesday.

According to the news release, police spoke with Jordan on Wednesday, who told investigators he had a “stethoscope fetish,” and chose the victim because of the victim's interest in a stethoscope he brought to class.

According to court documents, Jordan confessed to touching the victim inappropriately by sticking his hand up the victim's shirt. Jordan also admitted he had recorded the abuse with his cellphone. He explained to officers that he had deleted the video after a school administrator contacted him to tell him he was being placed on administrative suspension.

Jordan gave the officers access to his phone where they found three videos of him abusing the victim on three different occasions, all while they were alone in the classroom together, police said in the release.

Jordan was booked into Maricopa County Jail on three counts of sexual abuse.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Teacher's aide arrested on suspicion of touching student