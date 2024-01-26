Teachers approved for bonuses told to give it back

TechCrunch

Innovation Endeavors joins other venture capital firms like Thomvest Ventures and Myriad Venture Partners in announcing a new fund. Eric Schmidt, the former Google CEO, started the firm in 2010 with Dror Berman, Scott Brady and Rick Scanlon to invest at the intersection of science and technology. The firm intends to deploy capital into between 30 and 35 companies with this new fund, though it has not made an investment yet, Berman told TechCrunch.