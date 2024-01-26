Teachers approved for bonuses told to give it back
Teachers approved for bonuses told to give it back
Teachers approved for bonuses told to give it back
Learn how bonuses are taxed and how you can manage your supplemental wages to reduce your tax liability.
Rewards credit cards are a great way to get a return on the money you’re already spending. Here's how to find the best rewards credit card for you.
Student loan payments will resume soon, and borrowers are taking another look at their debt. Some forms of loan forgiveness are taxable. If you aren't prepared, the taxes on student loan forgiveness can be significant.
Personal loan funding times can vary. Here’s what the process looks like and how long you have to wait before you're approved for a personal loan.
Southwest is the latest airline to stock naloxone, sold over the counter as Narcan.
The MicroKorg 2 is still in the prototype stage, but it already feels like a polished and worthy sequel to one of the most popular synthesizers ever.
Shiffrin was one of 12 starters who didn't finish the race.
The chic and versatile top makes the perfect layering piece.
Adored by 19,000+ fans, these cuties feel stable thanks to an anti-slip sole.
Smooth out lumps and bumps without feeling constricted: 'It feels comfortable and airy. I actually slept in it.'
Here are some surprising ways that donating blood can help your health, as well as tips on what to know before donating blood.
Get laundry done faster and limit a major fire risk by tackling built-up lint and debris.
These winter essentials have given over 8,000 shoppers more peace of mind.
Porsche just revealed the new electric Macan SUV, which boasts a 381-mile range and up to 630bhp. It also boasts three digital displays as part of an infotainment platform, which is assisted by a proprietary voice assistant.
I wouldn't mind living in these magical loungers — they're soft, wrinkle-resistant and ridiculously flattering.
Innovation Endeavors joins other venture capital firms like Thomvest Ventures and Myriad Venture Partners in announcing a new fund. Eric Schmidt, the former Google CEO, started the firm in 2010 with Dror Berman, Scott Brady and Rick Scanlon to invest at the intersection of science and technology. The firm intends to deploy capital into between 30 and 35 companies with this new fund, though it has not made an investment yet, Berman told TechCrunch.
As calls for reparations for Black Americans swell in the U.S., organizations like the NAACP are calling on the federal government to cancel student loan debt as a tier of reparations. Here's why.
Google announced a bunch of new features for classroom management, accessibility, and AI-powered features for creating questions and lesson plans as part of the Bett ed-tech event in the UK. Google already allows teachers to add questions to a YouTube video as part of its Classroom assignment. Plus, educators can turn a Google Form into a practice set.
Everyone has their go-to remedy for the common cold. Here, experts explain which ones are helpful and which ones may not stop the sniffles.
Tesla is reportedly working on compact crossover EV codenamed "Redwood" with production set to start in June 2025.