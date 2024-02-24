Teacher's assistant arrested on abuse allegation

Feb. 23—An 18-year-old Muskogee man who works as a teacher's assistant has been arrested on several complaints of sexual abuse.

A media release from the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office said Jonathan Wiedel was arrested Thursday on complaints of first-degree rape, rape by instrumentation, lewd acts with indecent proposals to a child under 16, and sexual abuse/exploitation of children.

The release said the sheriff's office was notified Tuesday of a report of child sexual abuse involving three children.

According to a media release by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tulsa, Wiedel was a teacher's assistant at St. Joseph Catholic School of Muskogee. The Diocese release stated that on Tuesday morning, the school was notified a minor had been touched inappropriately by Wiedel.

St. Joseph Principal Joanne Myers and parish Pastor Richard Cristler immediately notified law enforcement, the media release said. Wiedel was immediately removed from all parish and school duties until further notice, the media release said.

"St. Joseph Catholic Church and School is dedicated to providing a safe environment for the children and families we serve," the release said. "The child and youth protection policies of the Diocese express a process that is both victim-centered and respectful of the rights of the accused. We are grateful for those who came forward. We also acknowledge that Mr. Wiedel is presumed innocent, and we must have the patience to allow local law enforcement to complete its investigation."