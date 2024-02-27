Teacher's assistant in custody on allegation of abuse

Feb. 26—An 18-year-old Muskogee man who works as a teacher's assistant remains in custody on several complaints of sexual abuse, a spokesman for the FBI confirmed Monday.

Jonathan Wiedel was arrested Thursday on complaints of first-degree rape, rape by instrumentation, lewd acts with indecent proposals to a child under 16, and sexual abuse/exploitation of children, according to a media release from the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office.

The release stated the sheriff's office was notified last week of a report of child sexual abuse involving three children.

FBI public affairs specialist Kayla McCleery said the FBI is working with the sheriff's office, Muskogee Police Department and Cherokee Nation Marshal Service because the subject is affiliated with a tribe. She said the investigation is continuing.

According to a media release by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tulsa, Wiedel was a teacher's assistant at St. Joseph Catholic School of Muskogee. The Diocese release stated on Tuesday morning, Jan. 20, the school was notified a minor had been touched inappropriately. The release said the incident occurred in a home and that the St. Joseph parish is not aware of any alleged incident occurring on parish or school grounds.

St. Joseph Principal Joanne Myers and parish Pastor Richard Cristler immediately notified law enforcement, according to the media release. Wiedel was immediately removed from all parish and school duties until further notice, the media release stated.

"St. Joseph Catholic Church and School is dedicated to providing a safe environment for the children and families we serve," the release stated. "The child and youth protection policies of the Diocese express a process that is both victim-centered and respectful of the rights of the accused. We are grateful for those who came forward. We also acknowledge that Mr. Wiedel is presumed innocent, and we must have the patience to allow local law enforcement to complete its investigation."