Teachers Break Silence On Contract Talks: Around Parsippany

PARSIPPANY, NJ — Patch reviews this past week's top stories around Parsippany.

Parsippany Teacher's Union Breaks Silence On Contract Talks

In a letter to the editor, education-association leadership says they've been working under a contract agreement that expired last summer.

Musician From Parsippany Releases 1st Full-Length Album

With sudden changes and isolation brought on by COVID-19, all roads led back to music for Jared Wohl.

Parsippany Firefighters Provide Cover During 11-Alarm NJ Fire

Several local fire agencies helped the Passaic Fire Department as they worked to contain a major blaze.

Driver Faints, Hits Pole, Overturns Car In Parsippany: Police

The driver told police they had fainted several times since becoming ill with COVID-19 a month ago.

Parsippany Police Introduce New Body Cameras

Parsippany officers will wear the cameras on their upper-chest area, as NJ's body-worn camera laws continue to evolve.

Thanks for reading. Have a news tip? Email josh.bakan@patch.com. Subscribe to your local Patch newsletter and follow the Parsippany Patch Facebook page.

This article originally appeared on the Parsippany Patch