Teachers, bus drivers and more needed at Tuscaloosa City Schools job fair

Tuscaloosa City Schools will host a job fair Thursday in an effort to fill essential positions in the school system.

The job fair's hours will from noon to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy, 2800 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Chelsea Horner, a Pre-K teacher, demonstrates some of the classroom technology in the new Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School in Tuscaloosa Sept. 14, 2020. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

The human resources department is seeking candidates for teachers, bus drivers, support personnel and more.

During the job fair, candidates will have the opportunity to learn about employee benefits, which include state retirement, extensive health insurance, summers off and more.

Resumes will be collected and potential candidates will be able to speak first hand with school administrators about current openings at each school.

The system operates 21 schools with around 11,000 students and employs about 1,500 people.

For more information on how to apply for jobs with Tuscaloosa City Schools, go to https://www.tuscaloosacityschools.com/Page/82

