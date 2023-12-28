Teachers, consider these three research-based ideas to help your students

Teachers in our state are working hard to support the learning and development needs of young people inside and outside of school.

Even during challenging, under-substantiated and harmful policies that are developed by policymakers who do not deeply understand educational ecologies, teachers work hard to co-construct classrooms that meet social, behavioral, affective, and cognitive needs of young people.

As research scientists at Vanderbilt University, we offer recommendations for teachers to ponder during the holidays and beyond.

Listen to, involve and honor youth voice

It is imperative for us to remember that we are not "giving young people a voice," but rather young people already have a voice,and teachers have tremendous responsibility - to listen to, involve, and honor and learn from youth about what we should and should not do in teaching and learning.

Miguel Reyna, puts up blue paper on the wall in his classroom at KIPP Antioch Global High School in Antioch, Tenn., Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.

One of the ways educators can listen to youth is through frequent feedback opportunities. Whether it is a quick "fist of 5" to demonstrate understanding of a concept in class, a few feedback questions on the daily exit ticket, or a survey given each month to listen to student experiences more thoroughly in class, or goal setting each quarter, listening to our young people is essential to understand how they are experiencing our class and how we can support them in achieving their goals.

Commit to reduce office referrals and suspensions

As teachers listen to and learn from youth, it is critical for educators to reduce office referrals that lead to inside and outside of school suspensions.

Young people cannot experience the kinds of learning opportunities they deserve when they are not in the classroom experience curriculum and instructional practices. Teachers are critical to reducing suspensions because most student infractions occur in the classroom.

Moreover, office referrals tend to occur for noncompliance not for offenses to harm or other more serious challenges.

This means teachers should commit to building and sustaining meaningful relationships with young people and families to ensure that they are able to work through conflicts in the classroom through restorative practices that can be a difference-maker for student academic and social success.

Help cultivate mental and psychological health

It is imperative for educators to help young people build practices to develop and maintain their mental and psychological health. No class assignment, grade, or set of expectations is worth the health and well-being of young people. Teachers should help their students develop and practice yoga, mindfulness and stress management techniques and approaches.

Helping students identify when they are overwhelmed (and overworked) early in their educational experiences can help them develop practices throughout their lifespan. A central question for teachers to ponder is "How can I help young people manage the stress and the emotional challenges they currently and will face throughout their education and beyond?" When teachers introduce practices of stress and pressure reduction such as deep breathing exercises, time management, and relaxation methods, yoga, mindfulness, young people have a better chance at academic and social success. Also, teachers should encourage young people to create a network of support, including trusted family members, friends, and mentors and to seek counseling services when needed.

Indeed, we applaud Tennessee teachers for all they do to help young people thrive. We hope these research-based recommendations allow teachers to reflect on the good work they do every day and commit to pressing forward to help their students succeed after a much needed and deserved holiday season.

This guest opinion column was written by H. Richard Milner IV, director and Cornelius Vanderbilt Professor of Education; Dena Lane-Bonds, assistant director and research scientist; Laura Fittz, Ph.D. candidate; Bryant Best, Ph.D. candidate; Ira Murray, associate director and research scientist; and Ashley Best, project manager.

