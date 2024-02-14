Teachers in Indiana: share your views on the Eyes on Education site

Teachers’ unions in Indiana are calling for the state attorney general to take down a site that asks parents to report ‘potentially inappropriate materials’ in classrooms.

The launch of the Eyes on Education site last week follows a similar tip line opened in Virginia in 2022 and comes against a backdrop of conservative efforts to censor discussion of race and sexual identities in schools.

We want to speak to teachers in Indiana about their views on the site. How do you feel about it and do you have concerns? Is it affecting how you are approaching teaching? Have you faced challenges around this issue before?

We understand teachers may need to remain anonymous, and we won’t publish anything before contacting you.

