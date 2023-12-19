Teachers, lawmakers voice objections to education department's proposed new rules

Dec. 18—Dawn Apodaca, superintendent of Mountainair Public Schools, crunched the numbers, and the math didn't add up.

Elementary school students in Apodaca's Central New Mexico district attend school for eight hours each day, four days a week, 152 days a year. They participate in two-hour learning periods for math and reading, plus 45 minutes a day of intervention, which totals nearly 400 hours of instruction in the two core subjects each year.

If the district had to do away with its four-day school week — as state Public Education Department officials have proposed in a new set of rules — Apodaca said her youngest students' instructional time would decrease to just 270 hours per year.

"We know that more isn't better, but better is better," Apodaca said.

The superintendent joined hundreds of school administrators, teachers, parents, students and advocates from across New Mexico on Monday in voicing their opposition to proposed rule changes that would require 180 days of instruction for all schools beginning in 2024-25 and impose new school accreditation requirements.

Many speakers were clear in their disdain for the proposal, arguing the 180-day requirement would drive teachers out of the workforce and whittle away at local control of schools.

Their remarks were bolstered by nearly 3,000 public comments submitted electronically.

"This rule will do nothing to address the issues our students in public schools face," said Steve Siañez, a spokesman for the state chapter of the National Education Association. "It does nothing to change chronic absenteeism. It does nothing to ensure our students are provided with a quality and sufficient education. It does nothing to address the ongoing educator shortage."

The Public Education Department believes the proposed rule changes as necessary to account for statutory requirements, Cabinet Secretary Arsenio Romero said in a recent interview.

In particular, the rule requiring 180 instructional days was intended to ensure the department's policy complied with House Bill 130, a law passed during the 2023 legislative session that required all public schools to provide 1,140 hours of learning time per year, including teacher professional development time.

However, teachers, lawmakers and school officials have overwhelmingly criticized the change as both an affront to local control and contrary to HB 130.

Monday's public hearing was an opportunity to voice dissatisfaction with the proposal, but it wasn't a time for critics to discuss the issue with state education officials.

A large sign taped outside the Public Education Department's headquarters in Santa Fe made this clear.

"The purpose of the hearing is to receive public comment, and not engage in debate regarding the merits of the proposed rulemaking, and the department will not respond, make comments, or answer questions during this proceeding," the sign said.

Instead, officials will sift through and respond to public comments prior to the official promulgation of the rules.

Commenters had two minutes to address hearing officer Denise Terrazas, the Public Education Department's director of policy and legislative affairs, and other department officials.

Romero did not attend the hearing.

One of the major critiques of the proposal requiring 180 days of instruction: It would drive teachers away from their classrooms and, in some cases, the profession, particularly in rural areas.

A study by New Mexico State University's Southwest Outreach Academic Research Evaluation and Policy Center found the state is currently lacking 751 teachers. Critics of the proposal fear doing away with the four-day school week could drastically increase that number.

Lee White, superintendent of Loving Municipal Schools, said he expected to lose about a quarter of his staff if the 180-day requirement is put in place.

Superintendent Ronald Hendrix of Socorro Consolidated Schools said a poll of his staff indicated 34% would leave the profession if required to shift to a five-day week.

And Anita Romero, superintendent of Wagon Mound Public Schools, said her district's four-day week was a primary factor in recruiting all but two of her teachers.

"I have two teachers that reside in Wagon Mound; the rest of them travel," she told officials Monday. "Adding an extra day of travel is going to kill the school."

Lisa Christopherson, an experienced special education teacher, said she drives nearly 140 miles round trip each day from her home in Albuquerque's South Valley to Nina Otero Community School in Santa Fe. She passes two high schools, three elementary schools and two charter schools within a mile of her home to work at what she called a "wonderful school."

But that drive gets tiresome.

"I have options, and I have choices," Christopherson said. "Everyone in this room has options and choices — and so do our parents."

Even schools that operate more than 180 days are against the rule, said Jim Maes, a teacher and president of the Las Cruces branch of the National Education Association.

Maes' school year of more than 180 days ends in June and restarts in July, which he said is a recipe for teacher burnout and hasn't helped chronic absenteeism.

He also said he worries the 180-day requirement will chip away at the authority of school districts to make decisions for their communities without yielding the desired results.

"If they were really going to look at real issues, they would look at class size. They would look at community schools," Maes said. "But currently, it's always about the days."