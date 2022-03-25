Teacher's Not Guilty Plea To Rape Charge Sparks Outcry: Patch PM

Share-worthy stories from Long Island Patch sites to talk about tonight:

Alumni React To Teacher's Not Guilty Plea For Rape Charge

A teacher's indictment "is a disquieting reminder of the unsafe culture that has been able to foster for too long," past students say.

Winning Powerball Ticket Sold At Long Island Gas Station

Check your ticket, because you may suddenly be a few thousand dollars richer.

3 People, Including Toddler, Injured In Knife Attack: PD

Police say a man and woman are in critical condition. An 18-month-old girl was injured.

High School Wrestler Wins State Championship

The best part of being named state champion? "Just saying you are #1 in New York State," a proud high school senior reflects.



Weekend Shooting Victim Dies From Severe Injuries: Police

The 37-year-old victim had been in critical condition from the Saturday morning incident, police say.

Former Hospital Payroll Director Stole More Than $120,000: DA

Officials say the payroll director funneled money from the hospital to her own accounts over a period of three years.



