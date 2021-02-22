  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Teachers, not students, drove coronavirus spread in Georgia schools, study finds

Alexander Nazaryan
·National Correspondent
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Wearing masks and maintaining social distance during such activities as student lunch and faculty meetings are the main factors in keeping schools free of coronavirus infections, says a new study of a school district in Georgia conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published on Monday afternoon.

And it is when teachers, not students, neglect to follow those measures that the coronavirus most rapidly spreads. “Initial infections among educators played a substantial role,” the CDC researchers wrote. To stop such spread, the searchers recommended “consistent, correct mask use and physical distancing wherever possible.”

The new findings appear to fly in the face of assertions made by White House chief of staff Ron Klain and other senior administration officials that schools cannot open without the billions allotted to them through the $1.9 trillion stimulus plan proposed by President Biden. Much of those funds would go toward sophisticated school infrastructure upgrades. While such upgrades are clearly needed, with many schools across the nation in disrepair, there is no clear evidence that they are necessary to get children learning in person again.

An earlier study of schools in Wisconsin that had opened for in-person instruction similarly found that face masks were key to preventing coronavirus infections.

Ron Klain speaks at a microphone
Ron Klain speaks during a hearing in Washington, D.C., on March 10. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Both the Wisconsin and Georgia studies have obvious limitations. For one, neither was conducted in the kind of dense urban environment where space constraints present additional challenges. Yet both school districts are located in communities that experienced significant viral spread at the time the studies were conducted. In both instances, simple measures appeared to be enough to keep the coronavirus out of the schoolhouse.

The new study comes as school reopenings emerge as perhaps President Biden’s most challenging political issue. Parents are increasingly vocal about seeing students return to the classroom, as are public health researchers. Influential teachers’ unions, however, remain resistant to ending what has been widely described as a disastrous nationwide experiment in remote learning.

Union leaders in Los Angeles, for example, have reportedly balked at returning to in-person instruction until community spread is contained in each of the district’s ZIP codes. But with 165 ZIP codes in the Los Angeles Unified School District — the nation’s second largest — that is a daunting goal. More the point, it may not be necessary, given the remarkably consistent science on school reopenings.

Conducted throughout December and January — as case counts were increasing across the country, including in Georgia — the CDC study published on Monday examined outbreaks in eight elementary schools in the exurbs north and east of Atlanta. Some 2,300 children attended those schools; 700 teachers and staff members worked there.

There were a total of nine outbreaks (defined as three cases or more) in six of those schools, infecting 13 teachers and 32 students. An additional 18 household infections resulted from those nine school-based outbreaks.

The study found that a lack of adherence to basic precautionary measures by adults, not children, was in good part responsible for the viral spread. “Educators were central to in-school transmission networks,” the researchers concluded. That seems to fly in the face of the argument made by some opponents of reopening that schools would be inherently unsafe because children could not be counted on to follow proper precautionary measures.

Several people, many without masks, hold signs reading
Several dozen people, many without masks, who want the Racine, Wis., Unified School District to resume in-person learning rally in downtown Racine on Jan. 23. (Mark Hertzberg/ZUMA Wire)

Such measures, it appears, are sometimes more difficult for adults to follow. Four of the nine outbreaks began with a teacher. Fifteen of the cases resulted from two outbreaks in which a teacher transmitted the coronavirus to another teacher “during in-person meetings or lunches,” the researchers wrote, “which was followed by educator-to-student transmission in the classroom.”

When students spread the virus, it was because they did not wear masks. Lunch proved a particular challenge, with students' eating in classrooms appearing to facilitate transmission. Those findings are consistent with research into how restaurants and bars are especially potent sites of transmission, as it is plainly impossible to eat or drink through a mask.

In districts where teachers have been reluctant to return to schools, the unions that represent them have insisted they must be vaccinated before coming back into the classroom. But both CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading adviser to the Biden administration, have said that vaccination should not be a hard-and-fast condition. The new study makes the same point.

“Although not required for reopening schools, COVID-19 vaccination should be considered as an additional mitigation measure to be added when available,” CDC researchers write.

Cover thumbnail photo: Getty Images

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • Teachers may play role in in-school COVID-19 transmission: U.S. CDC

    The Wisconsin study found significantly lower virus spread within schools compared with transmission in the surrounding communities. An investigation involving about 2,600 students and 700 staff members of a Georgia school district's elementary schools showed nine clusters of COVID-19 cases involving 13 educators and 32 students at six elementary schools, the CDC said.

  • Merrick Garland to answer for Biden on key Trump questions: The Note

    On Monday, it falls to Judge Merrick Garland to start to answer them. Biden's nominee for attorney general faces questions before the Senate Judiciary Committee on cases and topics that are largely inherited but no less relevant because of that. Garland himself is cognizant of the larger significance of the moment, even leaving aside the off fact that this same committee refused to even consider his nomination to the Supreme Court five years ago.

  • AP PHOTOS: US pandemic toll: In 1 year, half a million lives

    Just one year ago, America had no idea. The coronavirus still felt like a foreign problem, even as U.S. authorities recorded the country’s first known death from the virus. Precisely a year later, America is hurtling toward a horrifying milestone of 500,000 deaths from COVID-19.

  • Skateboarder Nyjah Huston Charged After Hosting COVID-19 Superspreader Party in L.A.

    L.A. prosecutors charged the skateboarding star and four other people for hosting parties that were potential superspreader events during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Want to make sure schools reopen? Outsource the job to Amazon

    The e-commerce giant is the only entity with the scale, efficiency, and scary ruthlessness to quickly reopen schools.

  • 'Real-world' UK data shows 70% decline in COVID infections after first Pfizer shot

    England's coronavirus vaccine campaign is significantly reducing cases of COVID-19, with a drop of around 70% in infections among healthcare workers who have had a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, British health officials said on Monday. Data analysed by Public Health England (PHE) showed the Pfizer provided high levels of protection against infection and symptomatic disease from a single dose, and that hospitalisation and death from COVID-19 will be reduced by more 75% in elderly people who have had a first dose. "Overall, we're seeing a really strong effect to reducing any infection, asymptomatic and symptomatic," PHE's strategic response director Susan Hopkins told a media briefing.

  • GOP to open community centers to reach out to Black voters in battleground states

    The Republican National Committee has committed to spending $2 million on the outreach centers that officials say they plan to begin opening as early as this spring.

  • Biden moves to even the vaccine playing field

    Boeing grounded more than 100 planes after United passengers watched flaming engine fall from sky.

  • Hong Kong leader gets China's Sinovac vaccine to bolster public confidence

    Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam received China's Sinovac vaccine on Monday together with top officials at a live televised event to bolster public confidence ahead of the vaccine's rollout in the global financial hub this week. Sinovac is the first COVID-19 vaccine to be introduced in Hong Kong, ahead of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine set to arrive in the Chinese special administrative region before the end of February. The city's vaccine rollout has lagged other developed cities and is far behind mainland China which started last July.

  • 'We've got a shared sensibility': Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen team up to launch new podcast

    Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen have launched a new podcast, in which the pair intimately discuss race, fatherhood and the country’s painful divisions. The liberal icons - two of America’s biggest names - have teamed up in an unlikely pairing for the eight-part series Renegades: Born in the USA. The show is produced by Higher Ground Productions, the company founded by Mr Obama and his wife, Michelle, and hosted by platform Spotify, which described it as the highest-profile collaboration in the history of podcasting. "On the surface, Bruce and I don't have a lot in common,” Mr Obama says, introducing the first episode, Outsiders: An Unlikely Friendship. “But over the years, what we’ve found is that we’ve got a shared sensibility. About work, about family and about America. In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that’s given us both so much." The former president and the rock star met on the 2008 campaign trail, and remained close friends over the years. In 2017, as Mr Obama was preparing to leave office, Springsteen gave an intimate, career-spanning performance at the White House. Mr Obama, 57, discusses his childhood in Hawaii with the confusion and discomfort of being of mixed race. “I wasn’t easily identifiable; I felt like an outsider,” he says in Renegades, which was recorded in 71-year-old Springsteen’s studio in New Jersey. They go on to both describe learning lessons in how to bring up children from the failings of their own fathers. Springsteen also says he felt the pain of being “invisible” until he began performing, saying it gave him a voice. “It allows you to express the entirety of your life, your being,” he tells Mr Obama. “This is how we became friends,” the former president replies. “The kind of thing that you just said here is how we became friends - in between drinks and a few songs - I’d say huh, that makes sense to me.” The Born in the US star, who has voted Democrat since Ronald Reagan, has steered away from politics in his 50-year career. But in a rare political intervention in the run-up to the 2020 election he released an audio message urging Americans to vote Donald Trump out of office. “There’s no art in this White House, there’s no literature, no poetry, no music,” said Springsteen, nicknamed The Boss. “Where did that country go? Where did all the fun, the joy and expression of love and happiness go? We used to have a president who calmed and soothed the nation instead of dividing it. We are rudderless and joyless.” Mr Obama says little about his successor in the episodes released so far apart from one comment: “For three years I’d had to watch a presidential successor who was diametrically opposed to everything I believed in ... And witnessed a country that seemed to be getting angrier and more divided with each passing day.”

  • How to apply for aid if you've been affected by the winter storms in and around Texas

    Here's a guide to which government agencies and mutual aid funds people affected by the Texas winter storms can look to for relief.

  • U.S. mourns half a million lives lost to coronavirus

    Over half a million people have died of coronavirus in the United States, as the country races to vaccinate its most vulnerable residents before new variants of the deadly disease become widespread. More people have died in the United States due to COVID-19 than any other country in the world. With 4% of the world's population, the United States has 20% of all COVID deaths and one of the highest rates of deaths per 100,000 residents, exceeded by only a few countries such as Belgium, the United Kingdom and Italy.

  • Psychological exam sought for NC man accused of threatening to kill President Biden

    The lawyer for David Kyle Reeves says in court motion that he ‘immediately sensed a mental disconnect and some form of psychosis’ from his client.

  • Former Cowboys DC Mike Nolan voted NFL’s worst assistant in 2020

    Under former Defensive Coordinator Mike Nolan, the Dallas Cowboys ranked as the 5th worst defense in the NFL, a huge dip from a year ago.

  • 'We get our President or we die': FBI issued dire warning day before Capitol riots; 170 suspects investigated

    The FBI Norfolk office issued a dire internal warning on the day before the Capitol riots that violent extremists were planning an armed uprising.

  • Andrew Cuomo and the Lincoln Project were media-created debacles. What now?

    The details of the two tales vary, but the narrative arcs are eerily similar ‘Cuomo’s political liability shield could only exist because the media built it for him.’ Photograph: Darren McGee/AP In the chaos of 2020, the national press corps used all of its magical myth-making and storytelling powers to conjure two towering political heroes for a country in crisis. From the maw of the media machine, the New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, and the Lincoln Project emerged as our alleged sentinels bravely battling a deadly pandemic and an authoritarian president – and supposedly leading us with principles and morality into a new era of accountability and integrity. For millions of credulous liberals already bingeing on West Wing reruns, the twin tales conjured some more of that good old-fashioned hope-and-change nostalgia, and seemed to serve as a cheeky reminder that not all heroes wear capes. But in the last week, the facade has collapsed, revealing that those bravely trying to sound the alarm for months were right all along – and those benefiting from the media-driven fraud were attempting to evade accountability and self-servingly cover up a grotesquerie of mismanagement, corruption and abuse. Will the wrongdoers face any consequences or accountability? Or will they be treated like the purveyors of previous frauds, like the Iraq war and the financial crisis, and continue to be platformed and valorized by the press corps? And will our media overlords engage in any self-reflection about the monsters they manufactured? The details of the two tales vary, but the narrative arcs are eerily similar. That they crescendoed in the same single news cycle makes their cautionary tales all the more poignant. In Cuomo’s case, the Democratic governor’s aides were caught on tape effectively admitting that they “froze” and did not release the details of thousands of nursing home deaths from Covid-19 because they feared consequences from federal law enforcement officials. “We were in a position where we weren’t sure if what we were going to give to the Department of Justice, or what we give to you guys, and what we start saying, was going to be used against us,” Cuomo’s top aide told New York legislators on Wednesday. The comments were first reported by the New York Post. No doubt, Trump’s justice department was as highly politicized as Cuomo advisers feared – but that is hardly a legitimate justification for hiding details of thousands of deaths. And the framing of it as some innocent, unplanned, deer-in-the-headlights slip-up is absurd, considering the context. Cuomo’s administration hid the nursing home casualty data after his administration slipped provisions into the state budget that helped the governor’s largest healthcare industry donors obtain legal immunity for nursing home executives. At the time, New York legislators like Assemblyman Ron Kim were arguing that such liability shields were endangering nursing home residents by removing the threat of lawsuits against nursing home companies that tried to maximize profits by cutting corners. “Revisionist history aside, this measure was approved by 111 state legislators — and in more than 12 other states — and was necessary for facilities to increase capacity, take on healthcare professionals from across the nation, and fight this pandemic as it was killing New Yorkers and information was sparse,” Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi said in a statement to The Daily Poster. “I understand the politics here, but let’s be real: If we didn’t do this, our entire healthcare apparatus would have collapsed — period.” Kim and his allies were successful in repealing and limiting some aspects of those liability shields in August, but later that month it became clear the Cuomo administration had not been adequately disclosing details of the ongoing decimation occurring in nursing homes. As the nursing home death toll mounted, the media campaign to valorize the governor intensified In effect, burying the casualty information constructed two liability shields: one for a healthcare industry that dumped millions into New York Democratic party coffers, and another for Cuomo himself. It deprived Kim and other legislators of real-time data buttressing their arguments to halt the corporate immunity law (which was being replicated by other states and by Republicans in Congress). It also shielded the governor from political blowback for both his mismanagement of the crisis and his fealty to donors. That said, Cuomo’s political liability shield could only exist because the media built it for him. As the death toll mounted in New York, whistleblowers like Kim were all but ignored by a press corps giving Cuomo largely uncritical wall-to-wall coverage, depicting him as a swashbuckling lionheart saving his state from certain doom. CNN granted Cuomo a recurring primetime segment with his own brother, which was predictably used to pump up the governor. In one particularly noxious segment weeks after Cuomo helped his hospital-industry donors insert the corporate immunity provisions into the state budget, his brother remarked on all of the governor’s fawning press coverage, declaring: “You’re feeling pretty good about yourself these days, aren’t you?” As the nursing home death toll mounted, the media campaign to valorize the governor intensified, based on Cuomo’s press conferences. “Help, I Think I’m In Love With Andrew Cuomo?” Jezebel wrote. Vogue filed a similar piece, headlined: “Why We Are Crushing on Andrew Cuomo Right Now.” “The governor of New York found himself at the center of a deadly crisis,” Rolling Stone wrote. “His response has helped guide the nation.” Ultimately, as New York racked up the nation’s highest body count, and the press ignored Cuomo’s Democratic critics in the legislature, this deification all culminated in a macabre scene: standing in the shadow of his own Mount Covid, Cuomo received a six-figure deal to write a book about his leadership, and he was awarded an Emmy for his television performances. Meanwhile, more than 13,000 nursing home residents in the state have died. While the disaster in New York was unfolding, the Lincoln Project was busy launching one of the most self-enriching political enterprises in history. Here was a group of top Republican operatives who had spent their entire careers building the arch-conservative foundations of the modern Republican party. This rogues’ gallery is led by none other than Steve Schmidt, the operative who helped lift Sarah Palin out of obscurity and turn her into the precursor of Trump himself, and who still to this day openly brags about having run the campaigns to install rightwing justices on the US supreme court. But in 2020, the group saw a lucrative opportunity to suddenly pretend to be offended by the Republican party they had built, producing cheesy anti-Trump YouTube videos designed to separate liberal cable news viewers from their money and funnel it into their political consulting firms. This gambit could not have succeeded without the national press corps. Indeed, the entire project was created by a media that granted these Republican operatives laudatory headlines and cable TV news sinecures, billing them as earnest warriors for truth, justice and the American way – and hardly ever asking them about either their own own culpability in creating the Republican party or about the merit of their new ads. As a political project, the plan bombed. Data proved the group’s spots were largely ineffective in swaying voters against Trump, and Trump won more Republican votes than he did in 2016. But in other respects, the Lincoln Project was wildly successful. In one emblematic segment, fabulist Brian Williams used his cable TV platform to pretend the group swung the entire 2020 election, and most news outlets never mentioned how lucrative it all was. The Associated Press recently reported that “of the $90m Lincoln Project has raised, more than $50m has gone to firms controlled by the group’s leaders.” Thanks to the pundits’ reputation-laundering of the Lincoln Project’s leaders, they appeared to be positioned to launch their own media outlet. Only now do we learn that while the group was vacuuming up those tens of millions dollars and its leaders were being promoted on TV, Lincoln Project team members were reportedly hearing allegations that one of its co-founders, John Weaver, had been sexually harassing young men and pitching them on job opportunities at the Lincoln Project. The Lincoln Project offered a statement late last month saying it was “shocked” by the claims against Weaver, but according to New York Magazine, “the allegations against Weaver were an open secret in the company.” The magazine spoke to one person who recalled Schmidt and consultant Rick Wilson joking with other staff over drinks about how Weaver was “twisted” and “depraved”. A Lincoln Project billboard in Times Square. Photograph: Sopa Images/LightRocket/Getty Images While struggling to contain the fallout from the Weaver story, the Lincoln Project has reverted to Republican form, deploying the same ugly, authoritarian tactics it had purported to stand against as it pitched itself to liberal donors during the 2020 election. On Thursday, the Lincoln Project sought to spike a story by a reporter talking to one of its former consultants, Jennifer Horn. The group had already tried to smear Horn as greedy on her way out and significantly escalated their attacks by posting apparent screenshots from Horn’s private Twitter messages with the journalist. The group deleted its tweets after former co-founder George Conway wrote: “This looks on its face to be a violation of federal law and should be taken down immediately.” The Cuomo and Lincoln Project debacles are about different things, but they are both examples of the pervasive culture of impunity. America likes to tell itself it is about law and order, but its political religion promotes lawlessness and chaos. That religion is supported by an entire political and media infrastructure that typically rewards perpetrators and punishes whistleblowers. With the end of the Trump presidency, we’ve been told that we are entering a new era of accountability: one of Biden’s own speechwriters has asserted that “there must be accountability for lies and lawbreaking and we must learn from our mistakes … You cannot heal wounds you choose to ignore.” Cuomo and the Lincoln Project offer an opportunity to finally make that pivot – but it isn’t clear that will happen. In the former case, New York legislators can strip Cuomo of his emergency powers and impeach him and the state’s Democratic-controlled law enforcement apparatus can fully investigate the situation – as can the Biden justice department. At the same time, the national press corps can stop genuflecting to the governor and start listening to the warnings of his critics. In the case of the Lincoln Project, the press response is even more significant. The group isn’t an elected official in a public office with inherent relevance and authority. It is instead a pure creation of the media itself – meaning that the press corps effectively gets to decide if the organization faces accountability or not. So far, it looks like “not”. The Fox News media critic Howard Kurtz alleged that MSNBC put Lincoln Project members on its airwaves 17 times after the Weaver allegations first surfaced. In fact, even as details of the scandal exploded in the last 24 hours, MSNBC today opted to continue providing a platform to the group to continue to present itself as a legitimate, forthright and credible political player in the post-Trump era. To be sure, Cuomo’s Republican critics and the Lincoln Project’s Trump-aligned critics are hardly acting in good faith without an agenda. They have axes to grind, and they don’t have much credibility themselves. But that doesn’t negate the deeper questions here. Will this be a moment of accountability? Or will it go the other way? Will it be a moment when media organizations permanently establish that infrastructure of impunity, to the point where a governor can now get away with hiding a death toll and a GOP political group can retain its megaphone amid a sordid harassment scandal? We’re about to find out.

  • 'This will be devastating': Backlash as secondary school pupils urged to wear face masks in classrooms

    The government recommends wearing masks in secondary school and university classrooms unless two-metre distances can be maintained.

  • Live impeachment updates: Prosecutors end arguments; Trump lawyer calls trial 'weaponization' of impeachment

    House prosecutors ended their arguments in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump. The former president's legal team starts Friday.

  • LA parents organize protest as teachers' unions balk at school reopenings

    Fed up Los Angeles parents say they will not sign in to Zoom courses and stage protests instead; mom Cynthia Rojas and her 3rd grader Nicholas join 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the strategy.

  • Recently released players Bengals could pursue in free agency

    Here are some recently cut players the Cincinnati Bengals could pursue.