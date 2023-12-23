Teachers' projects get worldwide exposure

Dec. 23—RACELAND — Miranda Newland, a preschool teacher at Raceland, noticed a change in her pre-kindergarten students after the COVID-19 pandemic. Engaging with others seemed more difficult. Critical thinking was lacking. Their oral language skills and development were behind.

So she decided to do something about it, and that led to her partnership with Dr. Mee-Ryoung Shon, professor of early childhood, elementary and special education at Morehead State University.

Shon and Newland collaborated on a grant from the Kentucky Department of Education for the Teacher Leader Community Participant Program to send science kits home with preschool-aged students with special needs each quarter. Families conduct experiments at home and document their activities with photos to provide evidence to Newland and Shon; the child receives small items or "prizes" for completion of the projects, and the families complete a survey for parents to share feedback and rate their happiness and satisfaction with the project.

Shon said Newland was one of her top students at MSU. She said she has encouraged Newland to pursue an academic toward teaching at a university.

"She was one of the outstanding students," Shon said. "When we started the project together, she was so active, way beyond the required assessments of parents. Very detailed information from teachers. She also gave all the details on family engagement. She has played a critical role as one of the teachers."

Newland said she and Shon have worked together for two years, after Shon accepted her project. She trained recipients of the kits and showed them how to provide photographic evidence of their participation.

"(Shon) encouraged me to recruit other teachers to do the same," Newland said. "Then I started as an adjunct professor teaching early childhood educator classes at Morehead State. She brought me on to help with research."

The two recently presented their work virtually to The Institute for Research on Educational Development's "New Directions and Roles of Education in the Era of Digital Transformation" in a session titled "Way to Integrate Digital Media for the Education of Young Children." They also will travel to Hawaii in January for The International Academic Forum International Conference on Education to present "The Trilateral Approach for the Families of Preschool Children with Special Needs."

"It's an experience and an opportunity of a lifetime and I'm just so grateful she has included me in the project and given me the opportunity to develop myself as a childhood educator," Newland said.

Abby Francis Laber, CRRSA lead coordinator at Kentucky Educational Development Corporation (KEDC), said getting the grant for the project was an honor, as few universities have obtained such a grant. She said it's also a win for Newland and for Kentucky teachers.

"(Newland) pours so much of herself into her students and classroom and strives to make meaningful, trusting relationships with families in our community," Laber said. "I am grateful for Dr. Shon's belief in Miranda's abilities and talent, and for encouraging her growth and development as a leader in our region. Dr. Shon played a pivotal role in the education and mentoring of so many other preschool teachers whom I worked with in my previous role as Campbell Elementary School principal and preschool director."

Shon said pre-school students with special needs often need special attention working on school projects, so the plan is ideal for those children. She said she has supplied teachers of those children with the same supplies so that lessons can be conveyed to the whole classroom. Having already worked on the lesson allows special needs children to build their confidence and likely perform better in class.

"Everyone deserves the same attention in the same setting," Shon said.

Shon said the lessons are available to any preschool teachers. Those who are interested may contact Newland at Raceland-Worthington Independent Schools.

"I want to benefit as many children as possible around these lessons," Shon said.

