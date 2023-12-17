Teachers on the Rise for November announced, includes Lubbock, Levelland

Chelsea Spies of Levelland Middle School (Levelland ISD) accepts her award for Teachers on the Rise.

Three area educators have been named Teachers on the Rise for November 2023 by Mrs Baird's Bread and the United Family of stores.

The winners are Ivana Gutierrez of Ramirez Elementary School (Lubbock ISD), Chelsea Spies of Levelland Middle School (Levelland ISD), and Garrett Tressler of Lubbock Cooper High School (LCISD).

Garrett Tressler, left, of Lubbock Cooper High School (LCISD), stands beside the student who nominated him for Teachers on the Rise.

“We are thrilled for this round of winners,” said Abie Rampy, director of public relations for The United Family. “Teachers serve such a vital purpose in our communities and they are incredibly deserving of recognition. With half of the year ahead of us, we encourage students to nominate their favorite teachers every month!”

The teachers earned a $100 United Supermarkets gift card, lunch for two to the Texas Tech Club and a gift box full of Mrs Baird’s goodies. Students who nominated a winning teacher also received a $50 American Express gift card.

Ivana Gutierrez, left, of Ramirez Elementary School (Lubbock ISD), stands beside the student who nominated her for Teachers on the Rise.

“This has been a tremendous semester for the Teachers On The Rise program,” said Shane Sumrow, the program’s director. “Through these nominations, we have already heard countless testimonials about the great things teachers are doing in our classrooms.”

To nominate a teacher who has gone above-and-beyond the call of duty and deserve special recognition, visit MrsBTeacher.com.

