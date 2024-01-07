Teachers sacrifice their own financial stability to nurture other people’s kids

You don’t hire the cheapest babysitter and not expect a disaster when you get home. Nor do you take your kids to the pediatrician and expect them to volunteer their time.

You don’t get far by going cheap when it comes to kids.

Yet Kentucky is hiring some of the cheapest teachers in the country - not because they aren’t qualified, but because they love their hometowns, they believe in the future of the commonwealth, and they’re willing to sacrifice their family’s financial stability to help other people’s children grow.

Teachers sacrifice their own earning potential and financial stability for other people’s kids. For your kids.

We work for our students as if they were our own children

We fight for them, feed them and cloth them and hug them and yes, even cry with them. Often. When your son or daughter have their Worst Day Ever and their world no longer makes sense, we are there for them day or night, and often both.

I don't teach at a 'top school.' Annual public school rankings make me sick to my stomach.

We make do with the scraps, the anxiety, the vitriol, the late-night second jobs because that’s what we were called to do for the kids of our hometowns, because we are so desperately needed by those who are the most vulnerable. Because the future of the commonwealth demands it.

The current system functions on the assumption of unpaid labor and volunteerism from the very educators already carrying the brunt of a devalued workforce, massive burnout, partisan attacks and significant salary loss in the face of inflation. Since 2008, districts have largely seen teacher pay plummet by more than $9,000, when taking into account inflation, as reported by the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy in late 2023. That’s not just cutting out McDonald’s after work. That’s turning off the heat and using the neighborhood food pantry.

My own brilliant coworker, Matt Oates, was recently mentioned by Governor Beshear as an example of a hard-working, double-duty educator who cares for his community even as he puts on his uniform for his after-school job. Mr. Oates is a rock star in many ways, but his story is not unique.

Kentucky teachers are in crisis

It’s no secret that teachers with a master’s degree - required to teach in the state until recently - could make much more money in the private sector. It’s no secret Kentucky is one of the lowest-paying states for teachers. It’s no secret schools are struggling to find good teachers, and that a child’s success in school is affected by the quality of those teachers.

The secret is – what teachers want to know is – how the communities they’ve helped grow, child by child, are going to show up when the chips are down. Teachers are in a crisis. The angry mob is literally at the door some days. The children who need us to be their people each day still need us, more now than ever.

Teachers have answered the call and taken up, with significant financial and emotional strife, the solemn duty of protecting, guiding and supporting the children of their community through every storm. It’s time Kentucky does the same for them.

Emily Burton Sherman

Emily Burton Sherman, of Greenville, is a tenured educator at Muhlenberg County High School and a former journalist for several Kentucky newspapers. She is the journalism instructor at the high school, an assistant Cub Scout leader and an avid hiker. She's never tried lion taming but suspects it feels about the same as teaching high schoolers some days.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky teachers shouldn't work two jobs. They deserve better pay