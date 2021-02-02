Teachers on the precipice of going back to classrooms tell us they are anxious, and it's still unclear when they can get vaccinated

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Erin Snodgrass
Updated
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
school closure empty classroom
An empty school classroom. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

  • Schools across the country are starting to reopen after nearly a year of virtual education.

  • Many teachers still don't know when they can get the vaccine and are hesitant to return to the class before.

  • The emergence of new COVID-19 variants is particularly worrisome.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

When first-grade teacher Shandel Oderman's school district started bringing students back to the classroom after winter break, she had anxiety about returning in-person and un-vaccinated.

The Ridgefield, Washington, educator applied to stay remote due to a health condition, but others in her building weren't so lucky.

"One of my teammates had a lot of anxiety," Oderman said. "She said it was super stressful and said there's no way to stay 6 feet apart, but she didn't have any health conditions, and neither did anyone in her household, so she couldn't really apply to stay."

Despite rising COVID-19 cases in many states and deaths continuing to peak, schools across the country are starting to reopen, after nearly a year of virtual learning.

Meanwhile, most teachers haven't received the vaccine yet and are struggling to find the balance between providing the best education for their students while protecting their own health.

Oderman said she knows most teachers want to be with their students right now. But she's tired of feeling like educators aren't prioritized.

"Teachers are just tired of being told to sacrifice themselves," Oderman said. "Like, okay I'll already take a bullet for you during a mass shooting but I never agreed to bring a bullet home to my kid, or my husband."

And teachers have been making sacrifices for months because of the pandemic, according to Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers.

"They've had to turn their lives upside down and change their practices in a nanosecond," Weingarten said. "They feel dismissed and dispensable."

Experts say vaccine prioritization for educators is a must if schools are going to reopen

The prioritization of teachers getting a coronavirus vaccine is uneven across the country - even within states - according to Education Week, which is tracking when teachers are elligible for the shot.

Many of the teachers Insider spoke to shared concerns about the rush to reopen schools while they wait to get vaccinated. Only one teacher Insider spoke to had an appointment scheduled to receive the vaccine, and he feared a rumored shortage of supply in the state could mean it would be rescheduled.

Others could only guess when they might be able to get it.

Vaccine
A pharmacist administers a COVID-19 vaccine. Getty/David Greedy

Weingarten said it's unrealistic to wait for all teachers to be vaccinated to reopen schools. Instead, states and schools should take a phased approach, prioritizing vaccinations for the teachers and staff who are returning first or are already in-person, then aligning remaining educator vaccines with the rest of school reopenings.

"You can't say we're opening schools February 1st, but by the way, we're not going to start vaccines for educators until mid-February," Weingarten said.

Weingarten's organization has been fighting for months to prioritize educators in vaccine rollout. The American Federation of Teachers fought to get teachers moved into the 1B priority level of the federal vaccine guidance with other essential workers.

She blamed the Trump Administration for politicizing the push to reopen schools and said that politicization is responsible for many of the fights that are igniting across the country between teachers' unions and school districts.

The Chicago Teachers Union reportedly said that a majority of its members had voted to strike if the Chicago School District forced teachers back into the classroom. Students at Chicago Public Schools were poised to go back on February 1. Negotiations are still being held between Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union over how to safely go back to the classroom, which will likely happen this week.

In Bellevue, Washington, teachers who feared for their safety refused to participate in in-person schooling. The district responded by saying it would still reopen and use non-union staff instead, according to KUOW.

A new COVID-19 variant could change much of what we thought we knew about how the virus behaves in schools

For months, health experts have said that reopening schools with public health measures in place, is unlikely to lead to massive outbreaks, particularly for elementary schools.

But Dr. Vin Gupta, a critical care pulmonologist and an affiliate assistant professor at the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, said that may no longer be the case.

"It's changed in the last four to six weeks in light of what we've seen with the new variants popping out of, especially the UK," Gupta said. "I think this is a different conversation now than it was six weeks ago."

In the United Kingdom, a new COVID-19 variant emerged in September, which is significantly more transmissible among all age groups. UK officials announced earlier this month that the new strain may also be deadlier. Multiple US states have already detected the variant and experts have said the virus is likely already in every state.

Gupta previously supported the reopening of schools, as studies found that younger kids were rarely spreading the virus to adult staff. Cases that did lead to outbreaks were, for the most part, sporadic, and school-based cases were often linked directly to the community.

But Gupta fears that's no longer true.

Britain detected logarithmic growth of the new variant in school-based settings, according to Gupta.

"Regardless of age groups it's more transmissible," Gupta said. "Even if children are not transmitting the new strain as well as adults are, they're still transmitting it more than the original strain, meaning there's still going to be more cases."

Gupta said that fact, compounded with rising cases across the country, hospitals at a precipice, and the unknowns surrounding the new strain should be enough to put a pause on returning in-person right now.

"I would understand the push to it if a vaccine was a year away, or two years away," Gupta said. "But we're talking about maybe, if teachers were prioritized now, we're talking four to eight weeks and we could get this done."

Last week, federal health officials released guidance calling for the return of students to schools across the country as soon as possible citing the "preponderance of available evidence" that suggests in-person education is safe with proper mask-wearing and social distancing in place.

But they warned sacrifices would be necessary. They recommended closing indoor dining, bars, and gyms as a way to keep community cases low.

Officials acknowledged that new strains had emerged, but argued there is little evidence that schools breed the same type of mass outbreaks seen in nursing homes, according to The New York Times.

Unknowns are still worrying some teachers

For some teachers, even the promise of an eventual vaccine doesn't quell their worries.

Brittney Lindsay, a middle school science teacher in Federal Way, Washington, doesn't want to return to the classroom until she's vaccinated, but even then, she's worried she might still bring the virus home to her husband or 3-month-old baby.

Scientists still don't know whether vaccinated people can unwittingly transmit the virus to those who aren't yet vaccinated.

In addition to concern for her own family, Lindsay said she fears for her students' families who remain unvaccinated when their kids return to school.

"Is what we're doing going to cause tragedy somewhere else?" Lindsay said.

This unknown is one of the reasons Weingarten and AFT have been advocating for additional mitigation measures beyond vaccinations. While vaccines provide a layer of safety, the asymptomatic nature of the virus means schools should also have a comprehensive testing infrastructure in place to reopen, according to Weingarten.

Gupta agreed and said every adult staff member should have access to weekly testing under the Biden Administration.

Also important, are other safety mitigation measures from N-95 masks, to sanitizing stations.

Some educators don't have to decide whether or not to return soon, because they've already been teaching in person for months

Wendy Taylor, a middle school teacher in Meredith, New Hampshire, has been teaching in-person since September. With low community case numbers in a rural setting, her school has been offering in-person education for four months, and thanks to resources and communication from her district, Taylor said she feels safe in the classroom even without the vaccine.

Desks are spaced 6 feet apart, masks are required, and class sizes have been significantly reduced. Her school has had to pivot online a few times because of cases, but Taylor said she's gotten used to the week-to-week nature and is just grateful to be face-to-face with her students.

"It's hard to have them online," Taylor said. "I love the connection, the energy you get in a classroom. I haven't found that I can duplicate it remotely."

Others don't feel so lucky.

Ryan Bartruff, a teacher in William County, Virginia, has also been in-person since the fall. As a special education teacher, Bartruff said he saw the writing on the wall this summer and knew he would be back in-person.

"We're first-in, last-out because no one wants to have to make up special-ed services that are mandated by federal law," he said.

Even as case counts in the area remain high, Bartruff said his district has continued to phase students back.

It all hit an inflection point earlier this month when a staff member in his district died from COVID-19. Nobody could prove she contracted the virus in the building, so the phase-in continued.

"We're literally losing people to this now, and for what?" Bartruff said.

The benefits of in-person learning are obvious, but at what cost to educators?

There's no doubt that in-person education is vital for kids and it's only starting to become clear how much students are losing by being remote. Up to 30% of students lack reliable Internet access, making consistent virtual learning impossible for many. In addition to the impacts on learning, students are losing vital socialization opportunities, which affects their emotional and mental health.

President Joe Biden made it a goal to open schools within the first 100 days, and his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal calls for $170 billion to universities, colleges, and K-12 schools to help them reopen safely and bolster remote learning. Still, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the US' top infectious disease expert, and one of Biden's advisers has warned that this may not be achievable.

"He really wants to and believes that the schools need to reopen in the next 100 days, essentially all the K to 8 schools, within 100 days," Fauci said last week at a virtual event with the National Education Association. "That's the goal. That may not happen because there may be mitigating circumstances, but what he really wants to do is everything within his power to help get to that."

Dr. Gupta understands why people want schools reopened, and he doesn't envy public officials having to make tough choices.

But ultimately, he said the debate over whether or not to return to schools right now is a "false choice."

"Why don't we pause, not for long-term...let's get people who would have a bad outcome vaccinated and then we start in the middle of March or early April," Gupta said. "That doesn't strike me as such a devastating tradeoff."

Read the original article on Insider

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • White House defends Biden's meeting with GOP senators on COVID relief package

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that President Biden’s sit-down with a group of Republican senators on coronavirus relief legislation would be a “good faith” meeting of minds, despite the GOP’s rejection of several of the administration’s key proposals. 

  • Capitol rioter 'Helmet Boy' arrested in Pennsylvania after family tips off FBI

    The man appears on video breaking a window with his helmet inside the US Capitol

  • Future of Holocaust research in Poland hinges on libel case

    Two Polish historians are facing a libel trial for a scholarly examination of Polish behavior during World War II, a case whose outcome is expected to determine the fate of independent Holocaust research under Poland’s nationalist government. A verdict is expected in Warsaw's district court on Feb. 9 in the case against Jan Grabowski and Barbara Engelking, historians with the Polish Center for Holocaust Research in Warsaw.

  • Not just Navalny: economic pain also behind Russian protests

    The trigger for some of the biggest protests to sweep Russia in years was the arrest of opposition politician and Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was detained on his return to the country last month after surviving poisoning by a nerve agent. Disenchantment over inequality was targeted by Navalny in a YouTube video, released shortly after his detention and viewed more than 106 million times, which showcased a 100 billion-rouble ($1.31 billion) palace complex in southern Russia. Navalny alleged its ultimate owner was President Vladimir Putin, an allegation the Kremlin denies.

  • Ireland 'does not need' vaccines from UK

    Ireland will not need excess UK vaccines as a pledged ramp up in EU deliveries will enable the country to meet its inoculation targets, political sources have said. Like many EU member states, the vaccination roll-out has ground to a halt as a supply crunch across the bloc has choked deliveries to Ireland. Ireland had the second highest rate of vaccinations per capita in the EU up to the end of last week as official figures show that 3 per cent of the population have been inoculated – 77,000 frontline health workers and 66,000 residents of elderly care facilities. Dublin had been heavily reliant on the AstraZeneca vaccine to meet its target of fully vaccinating 700,000 people by the end of March. Last week it emerged that Ireland would receive 300,000 AstraZeneca jabs compared to an original pledge of 600,000 doses. Last night however, following negotiations between Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, and AstraZeneca, Ireland will receive an extra 100,000 doses of the vaccine. The government has lowered its target to vaccinating 600,000 people by the end of the first quarter, although following the announcement by Pfizer that it will deliver an extra 75 million jabs to the EU in the second quarter, Irish officials are confident that they will meet the overall target of inoculating 70 per cent of the adult population by September. The view in Irish government circles is that by the time the UK has reached herd immunity, Ireland should have access to more than enough doses through the EU program to meet vaccination capacity. Ireland has access to 1 per cent of the Commission’s portfolio of 2.3 billion vaccines, which is enough to cover the population twice. Even though there has been a lot of criticism in Ireland of the EU Commission’s procurement policy, which was seen as overly bureaucratic, privately political sources have said that if it had been a free-for-all among member states, the country would have been in a much worse position.

  • Manchin will support Democrats' reconciliation bill, allowing COVID relief to move forward without GOP

    Democrats are all set to move forward with their COVID-19 relief bill, leaving Republicans in the dust. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Monday introduced a budget resolution bill that would allow them to pass President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus with just a simple majority in both chambers. And on Tuesday, they got the final vote they needed to solidify that majority, as holdout Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) indicated he'd support the resolution. Schumer and Pelosi filed a joint budget resolution for the 2021 Fiscal Year on Monday, taking the first step needed to introduce a Budget Reconciliation bill and pass the stimulus with just 50 votes in the Senate. Manchin seemed to complicate their plans, indicating he wanted a more targeted distribution of stimulus checks instead of a flat $1,400 sent to all Americans. But "because of the urgency of the COVID-19 crisis," Manchin said in a Tuesday statement he'd vote for the budget. He'd like Biden to focus on "Americans who have been impacted most by this pandemic" in the future, and said he "remains hopeful that we can have bipartisan support moving forward." Democrat @Sen_JoeManchin says he'll support moving forward procedurally to tee up doing a new Covid aid package with only Democrat votes, but notes that Biden "remains hopeful that we can have bipartisan support moving forward." pic.twitter.com/xFPDS2ZIgd — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) February 2, 2021 Manchin's change of heart comes after West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R), a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump and adversary of Manchin, indicated his support for the $1.9 trillion bill on Monday. A group of 10 centrist Republican senators presented Biden with a $618 billion stimulus proposal on Monday that includes smaller stimulus checks, and leaves out local government funding. Pelosi and Schumer's move seems to indicate their plan is bust. More stories from theweek.comNewsmax host walks out during chaotic interview with MyPillow guyMeatballs, f-bombs, vote fraud conspiracies: A Trump Oval Office meeting so insane, Giuliani was 'the voice of reason'House impeachment brief contains a whole section dedicated to its Republican support

  • China strips license from second lawyer for HK activists

    A second Chinese lawyer who represented a Hong Kong pro-democracy activist was stripped of his license on Tuesday as Beijing attempts to crush opposition to its tighter control over the territory. Ren Quanniu, who represented one of 12 Hong Kong activists who tried to flee to Taiwan, said he had his license revoked by the Henan Provincial Justice Department.

  • Russian prosecutors seek Navalny jail term, Kremlin tells U.S. to back off

    Russian state prosecutors said they would ask a court on Tuesday to jail opposition politician Alexei Navalny for up to three and a half years, and the Kremlin said it would not listen to U.S. complaints about his case. Riot police detained more than 5,300 people who took part in protests across Russia on Sunday calling for the release of Navalny, a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin who was detained last month on his return from Germany. The political unrest is a headache for Putin, 68, who has dominated Russian politics for over two decades.

  • Top Marine General: We Need to Get Comfortable with 'Throwaway' Equipment

    The Pentagon needs to think differently about investments, Marine Commandant Gen. David Berger said.

  • Huckabee: Biden 'making Barack Obama look like Ronald Reagan'

    Former Arkansas governor joins FOX News contributor Marc Thiessen to discuss president's progressive agenda on 'The Story'

  • Further analysis finds Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine 76 percent effective 3 months after first shot

    Further analysis of trial data for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca appears to have provided a boost for the United Kingdom's plan to lengthen the interval between doses to up to 12 weeks, which allows the country to administer the initial shot to more people. The U.K.'s decision is at the center of a wider debate over whether governments should prioritize of partially inoculating a larger percentage of the population or save second doses and give fewer people complete protection. The latest update to the study, which hasn't been peer-reviewed yet, suggests the vaccine is 76 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infections up to three months after a singular dose. That level of immunity appears to kick in a little more than three weeks after the initial shot, with little evidence of protection waning in the interim period. The figure then rises to 82 percent after the second dose. Swabs taken weekly from volunteers in the U.K. (the study also included participants in Brazil and South Africa) also showed a 67 percent reduction in positive PCR tests, raising confidence the vaccine may help prevent transmission as opposed to just lowering the risk of symptomatic and severe infections, though further study is necessary on that front. Read more at BBC and Bloomberg. More stories from theweek.comManchin will support Democrats' reconciliation bill, allowing COVID relief to move forward without GOPNewsmax host walks out during chaotic interview with MyPillow guyMeatballs, f-bombs, vote fraud conspiracies: A Trump Oval Office meeting so insane, Giuliani was 'the voice of reason'

  • Pakistan orders man acquitted in Pearl murder off death row

    Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Pakistani-British man acquitted of the 2002 gruesome beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl off death row and moved to a so-called government “safe house." Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh, who has been on death row for 18 years, will be under guard and will not be allowed to leave the safe house, but he will be able to have his wife and children visit him.

  • One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Coffee Table

    Furniture made from waste materials just keeps getting better—and easier to buyOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Once united in support of Biden, environmentalists and unions clash over pipelines

    Environmentalists and labor unions that threw their support behind U.S. President Joseph Biden now find themselves on the opposite sides of a battle over the construction of big pipeline projects between Canada and the United States. The United States is the world's largest producer of oil and gas. Biden's administration aims to transition the U.S. economy towards net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and his initial moves towards that goal included cancelling a permit for the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline (KXL) and reducing oil-and-gas leasing.

  • Sturgeon 'in denial' over vaccine rollout as Scotland sets record daily low for doses delivered

    Nicola Sturgeon should "quit the charade" that Scotland's vaccine roll-out is going well, it was claimed on Monday, after she lauded its performance while reporting a record low number of jabs. The First Minister disclosed only 9,628 people were given their first dose on Sunday, the smallest daily total yet, leaving Scotland trailing even further behind the rest of the UK. Despite it being the third weekend in a row where the numbers dropped markedly, she admitted she did not know the reason but promised her officials would look into it. She insisted that Scotland had "caught up" with England on vaccinating the over-80s and was "cracking on" with the next cohort of over-70s and the clinically vulnerable. However, she disclosed only 14 per cent of people between 75 and 79 in Scotland had received their first dose compared to more than three-quarters of that group in England. Eight in 10 Scots over 80 have now been vaccinated compared to 90 per cent of those in England.

  • Boeing’s F-15EX jet makes its first flight

    The Eagle has landed.

  • FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida

    Two FBI agents were killed and three wounded in a shooting that erupted on Tuesday when they arrived to search an apartment in a child pornography case, a confrontation that marked one of the bloodiest days in FBI history. The violence forced residents in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Sunrise to huddle inside their homes as a SWAT team stormed the apartment building and police helicopters circled overhead. FBI Director Christopher A. Wray identified the two slain agents as Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger, both of whom specialized in investigating crimes against children.

  • Biden tells Senate Democrats that GOP coronavirus plan is "too small"

    President Biden told Senate Democrats at a virtual lunch on Tuesday that Republicans' current $618 billion coronavirus relief proposal is "too small," but he wants to continue working toward a compromise and is willing to bend on the final price, a source on the call tells Axios.Why it matters: Biden made clear he is not giving up on finding a bipartisan path to passing stimulus legislation, despite many Democrats urging him to use the budget reconciliation process to bypass the GOP. He also said that the White House has red lines that they're unwilling to budge on, including the salary minimums for receiving stimulus checks.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.What we're hearing: The president told the Senate Democratic caucus that there is no harm in spending too much, but there is harm in spending too little, and applauded the party for continuing to think big. * He said the Senate Republican offer of doling out $1,400 checks to people making $50,000 a year or less was a nonstarter, adding that his administration won't agree to anything lower than the full payment to individuals making $75,000 or less per year. * He then referred to a hypothetical "family of four" whose prime earners were a nurse and pipe-fitter, and how they may only make $150,000 combined, but are still worried about their jobs. "We can't leave them out," Biden said. * He didn't take any questions before hanging up on the call. * Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen emphasized Biden's insistence on ensuring they didn't underestimate the money needed to keep the economy in check, and then took several questions, which resulted in the meeting descending into chaos, the source on the call said.The president called into the Zoom rather than joining the video call. He told senators that the White House doesn’t have Zoom in the Oval Office, and he would have had to go to the Roosevelt Room to video in.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Israel says supplied first COVID-19 vaccines to Palestinians

    Israel said on Monday it supplied the Palestinians with their first shipment of COVID-19 shots, totalling 2,000 doses of Moderna's vaccine. The vaccines were transferred into the occupied West Bank and will be used by Palestinian Authority medical teams, according to a statement by COGAT, Israel's military liaison to the Palestinians. Israel has earmarked an additional 3,000 doses for the Palestinians, said a COGAT spokesman.

  • Lindsey Graham threatens to bring in FBI testimony if Democrats call witnesses in Trump impeachment trial

    Donald Trump’s five-person legal team abruptly parted ways with the former president days before his Senate trial