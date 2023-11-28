Teachers strike again over threats and violence

Staff at the Oasis Academy are striking over pupil behaviour

Teachers at a Kent secondary school have gone on strike for a second time after poor pupil behaviour left them fearing for their safety.

The industrial action at the Oasis Academy's sites at Sheerness and Minster on the Isle of Sheppey followed what the trade union described as "numerous incidences of pupil threats and violence".

The first strike took place on 22 November, and three more days of action began earlier.

The academy trust has said it was disappointed, but that it has had positive discussions with the union.

Lisa Reynolds, an English teacher at the school and a local National Education Union (NEU) representative, said: "We have members of staff who are threatened on a daily basis."

She said children were telling teachers "they have knives on them and they're going to cut our throats".

Ms Reynolds also said staff had been "barricaded into classrooms" by large groups of pupils.

Staff say they are facing abuse from some students on a regular basis

Maria Fawcett, a regional representative for the NEU, said: "Our members just want to come to school, have a safe environment and be free from verbal threats, physical threats and actual violence, and to ensure management are dealing with it adequately."

She said progress had been made since talks on Friday.

Academy managers declined to be interviewed, but had previously said providing a high-quality education for every student was "always our top priority".

In a statement issued on the first day of action, they said positive discussions were held with the union.

The school also said it remained committed to working positively with staff representatives.

A spokesman for the Department for Education said: "Strike action is damaging to pupils' learning and disruptive for parents, and we are disappointed to see strikes are continuing.

“We are considering a proposal from two strong local trusts to replace the existing school with two new ones, extending parental choice in the area and ensuring children receive a high quality education."

