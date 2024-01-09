Teachers' union files motion of non-confidence against head of Quebec CEGEP after harassment allegations

Nancy Beattie, pictured earlier last year, is facing allegations from current and former employees of Champlain College’s campus in Lennoxville, Que. They testified at a labour tribunal detailing allegations of conflict-of-interest and harassment. (Zoé Bellehumeur/Radio-Canada - image credit)

The teacher's union at Champlain College Lennoxville filed a motion of non-confidence against campus director Nancy Beattie months after several allegations of psychological harassment, nepotism and conflict-of-interest were made public, CBC News has learned.

In an emailed statement, the Syndicat de l'Enseignement du Collège Champlain Lennoxville (SECCL), said the motion, while not binding, highlights the "collective concerns regarding governance and management."

The union said its members overwhelmingly approved the resolution on Dec. 14, "signifying a unified call for action on pressing concerns within the institution."

The move follows CBC's investigation into ongoing hearings about Nancy Beattie at the Tribunal administratif du travail, Quebec's labour tribunal.

Four people who reported to Beattie at the college have testified under oath against her, including one person who is the plaintiff in the case.

During the hearings, several current and former employees at the college — which is located in the Lennoxville borough of Sherbrooke, Que., — said the working environment made it difficult for them to do their jobs. Some testified that they felt humiliated and experienced challenges when they tried to escalate complaints.

The union issued a statement saying those hearings have "shed light on management failures and the toxic work environment."

On Dec. 18, the union filed the motion to the Champlain College board of governors requesting "prompt action." A special board of governors meeting will take place on Jan. 10, according to the union, to address the motion. Union officials said they're "eagerly awaiting the outcomes of this meeting."

"We are particularly interested in how the board will discuss the multiple issues raised by the Champlain faculty."

"We also hope that the board's decision will help repair both the reputation of the institution and Champlain faculty's trust in management and governance structures."

Champlain College Lennoxville is one of three campuses under Champlain Regional College.

Beattie did not respond to CBC's request for comment. The public relations firm Champlain Lennoxville has hired confirmed the board of governors has received the union's communication and will discuss it at its next meeting.