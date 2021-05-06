Teachers Union Head Claims ‘1619 Project’ Opponents Trying to Ban ‘Factual Version of Oppression’ in U.S.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zachary Evans
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten accused opponents of the New York Times‘s 1619 Project of trying to ban a “factual version of oppression in America,” in Thursday comments on Prime with Charles Blow on BNC.

“All of a sudden you’re hearing people talk about critical race theory, people who have no idea what that term means, who are trying to ban the 1619 Project, because it is trying to…actually teach a factual version of oppression in America,” Weingarten said.

The comments come amid controversy surrounding the U.S. Department of Education push to adopt curriculum based on certain parts of the 1619 Project, unveiled by the Times in 2019. The project initially claimed that the importation of the first slaves to American shores in 1619 constituted the nation’s “true founding,” although the phrase disappeared from later iterations of the project.

The Times developed curricula based on the project that has been adopted in various schools, including the Chicago public school district.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) wrote a letter to Education Secretary Dr. Miguel Cardona last week, calling not to adopt nationwide curricula based on the project.

“Families did not ask for this divisive nonsense. Voters did not vote for it. Americans never decided our children should be taught that our country is inherently evil,” McConnell wrote. “If your Administration had proposed actual legislation instead of trying to do this quietly through the Federal Register, that legislation would not pass Congress.”

A number of states have advanced legislation to ban 1619 Project curricula from being taught at public schools. Idaho governor Brad Little signed a bill last week banning schools from teaching “critical race theory.”

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Feud breaks out among GOP lawmakers over Snake River dams

    Some Republican members of Congress from the Northwest are accusing a GOP Idaho lawmaker of conducting secret negotiations with the Democratic governor of Oregon over a controversial proposal to breach four dams on the Snake River to save endangered salmon runs. “How is that secret?” Simpson asked this week. Democratic lawmakers have also been lukewarm to the proposal.

  • Germany opposes Biden's support for waiving vaccine patents

    The Biden administration's support for a proposal to waive certain patent protections for coronavirus vaccines would create “severe complications” for vaccine production, a German government spokesperson said Thursday, according to Bloomberg.Why it matters: The patent waiver proposal, which proponents say will help increase vaccine production and deliver doses to the developing world, is working its way through the World Trade Organization and all 164 member countries will have to consent to the decision, according to Reuters.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Negotiations over the waiver are expected to last for months.Context: U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai signaled Wednesday that the U.S. would support the waiver during WTO negotiations.The waiver was proposed by South Africa and India, which has been hit hard by a recent surge in new coronavirus cases.The big picture: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday that the European Union was "ready to discuss" the proposal, according to Reuters.Critics of the proposal have warned that it could discourage drug companies from embarking on research for emergency vaccines and medicine in the future and could set a dangerous precedent.The waiver also might not fix the gaping global divide in access to vaccines as quickly as proponents expect since a lack of funding, logistical support and manufacturing capacity could limit its impact, Axios' Caitlin Owens reports.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Jonathan Bush, brother of President George H.W. Bush, dies

    Jonathan Bush, the younger brother of the late President George H.W. Bush and uncle of former President George W. Bush, has died. Jonathan Bush died Wednesday at his home in Jupiter, Florida, according to a spokesman for the Texas-based George & Barbara Bush Foundation. Bush, who worked in finance, was the last surviving of the family's five siblings.

  • Secret Service agents driving Trump around hospital during Covid stay needed full protective gear

    The agency's director, James Murray, told a House budget hearing that Trump's desire to be seen outside the hospital where he could wave to supporters "was extensively discussed” with doctors beforehand.

  • Illinois congresswoman: U.S. health care system has racism "in its foundation"

    The high maternal mortality rate for Black women in the U.S. is part of the systemic racism that permeates the country's health care system, Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.) told Axios at virtual event on Thursday. Why it matters: The U.S. has the highest maternal mortality rates in the developed world, largely due to high mortality rates among Black mothers, according to research by Commonwealth Fund. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What she's saying: "So I'm a nurse. And when I was in nursing school, they would tell us about this maternal mortality disparity and say, you know, there's just something about Black women. And it's like, no, there's nothing wrong with Black women," Underwood, co-founder of the Black Maternal Health Caucus, said."This is a health care system that has systemic racism in its foundation. And so what we are trying to solve is a problem where Black birthing people are not heard, they're not listened to, and that there's these barriers in place of getting equal care and the best health care possible for the moms and the babies." "In the United States today, Black birthing people are three to four times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than their white counterparts. So we have this dual crisis, maternal mortality and morbidity," she said.Watch the full event here. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Rudy Giuliani has reportedly shed his entourage and hired a part-time driver to cut costs as his legal fees mount

    The former New York City mayor reportedly pays as much as $42,000 per month in alimony, which may have factored into the layoffs, Politico reported.

  • GOP Looks to Ban ‘Woke Philosophies’ Like Critical Race Theory in Texas Schools

    This article is published in partnership with TexasTribune.org. Mirroring moves by other red-state legislatures across the country, Texas Republicans are attempting to reach into classrooms and limit what public school students are taught about the nation’s historical subjugation of people of color. Two bills moving through the Texas Legislature would bar the teaching of critical […]

  • Election Integrity Group Urges Manchin, Sinema to Preserve Filibuster in New Ad Campaign

    The Election Transparency Initiative, a group formed to combat congressional Democrats’ election law proposals, announced a new ad campaign on Wednesday urging three Democratic senators to keep the Senate filibuster. The six-figure digital ad campaign is directed at Senators Jon Tester of Montana, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, and Joe Manchin of West Virginia. All three senators have expressed opposition to abandoning the filibuster, although progressive Democrats have called for its removal. The ads highlight the swing senators’ election pledges to preserve the filibuster and a narrator suggests they would be “betraying” their voters if they bow to progressive pressure to abandon the procedure. The ads are aimed at swing voters “without strong Republican or Democratic primary histories,” according to a press release. “The single biggest obstacle standing in the way of a Washington takeover of state elections, opening the floodgates to fraud, and the entire radical Democratic wish list is the filibuster – they know they must get rid of it,” Election Transparency Initiative head Ken Cuccinelli said in a statement. “That’s why it is so critical that swing-state Democrats unswervingly commit to do what is right for the people, not corrupt politicians.” Cuccinelli previously served as acting director of U.S. Customs and Immigration Services from 2019 until the end of the Trump administration. Democrats’ legislation would transfer conduct of elections from individual states to the federal government. The bill seeks to ban all states from requiring voter photo identification, removing inactive voters from voter rolls, and from blocking 16-year-olds from registering even though they cannot legally vote. Additionally, the legislation would ban state governments from drawing congressional districts. Such districts would instead be drawn by ostensibly independent commissions.

  • Texas is about to allow residents to carry handguns without a license or training

    The Texas Senate on Wednesday voted to allow most Texans to carry handguns without any sort of permit or training, sending the legislation to a conference committee with the House, which already passed a similar measure. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said last week he will sign the bill. The Senate passed permitless carry on a party-line 18-13 vote, "less than a week after it sailed out of a committee created to specifically to tackle the legislation," The Texas Tribune reports. Every Republican voted for it, but several voiced concerns about the legislation during debate. The legislation, considered too fringe during previous legislative sessions, faced opposition from law enforcement groups, firearms instructors, and Democrats. Currently, Texans must undergo four to six hours of training, pass a written exam and shooting proficiency test, and get fingerprinted to carry a handgun. State Sen. Charles Schwertner (R), who sponsored the bill in the Senate, argued that gun safety is a personal responsibility. "The obligation on the part of the citizen who owns a potentially dangerous weapon to understand gun laws, to become proficient in their handling of their gun, is not absolved," he said. One Republican who showed up to vote for unlicensed carry despite injuries from a car accident collapsed on the Senate floor during debate. Texans oppose unlicensed carry, 59 percent to 34 percent, according to a University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll from April. When asked, 46 percent of Texans would make gun laws stricter while 30 percent would leave them untouched and 20 percent would loosen them further, the poll found. Three-quarters favor requiring criminal and mental background checks before all gun sales. "A lot of the [legislative] agenda right now seems at odds with public opinion," said James Henson, co-director of UT/Texas Tribune poll. "Guns is the best example" of Republican lawmakers chasing policies that "come from the most conservative wing of the majority party," he added. "But this is also notable on the abortion questions." More stories from theweek.comHouse GOP leader Kevin McCarthy apparently pays $1,500 to live in a 12-bedroom, 16-bath penthouseThe Republican plot to steal the 2024 electionMitch McConnell, asked about the Liz Cheney purge, says '100 percent of my focus is on stopping' Biden

  • Knoxville's Black community protests after student deaths

    His final plea was uttered quietly but urgently. The April 12 fatal shooting took place at Austin-East High School, an arts magnet school nestled inside a quiet Knoxville neighborhood near the zoo. The majority-Black student population had already been grappling with the deaths of four students in gun violence since January, all of which took place outside of school and none of which involved police officers.

  • Klobuchar calls Trump 'the ultimate conveyor of misinformation,’ says Facebook ban not far enough

    The Facebook oversight board’s decision to uphold an indefinite ban on former President Trump’s account renewed calls for antitrust action against the social media giant Wednesday.

  • Elizabeth Warren: ‘Glad’ Donald Trump will not be on Facebook

    Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren discusses the recent ruling by Facebook’s oversight board to not allow former President Donald Trump back on the platform.

  • Rep. Liz Cheney urges GOP to break with Trump amid growing effort to oust her from leadership

    In an op-ed for the Washington Post, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney on Wednesday urged her fellow Republicans to "steer away from the dangerous and anti-democratic Trump cult of personality." Cheney's comments came as the push to remove her from her role as the third-ranking House Republican intensified. Nancy Cordes reports.

  • New Georgia law legalizing college athlete endorsements also allows schools to take athletes' money

    As Georgia athletes can soon make endorsement money, their schools can also take up to 75% of that money to redistribute to other athletes.

  • Fox News’ ‘Gutfeld!’ Launch Got More Viewers Than Jimmy Fallon in April

    But “The Tonight Show” starts 35 minutes later — and even later in other time zones After a month on the air, Fox News’ new late-night program, “Gutfeld!” is doing what it set out to do: It’s killing in late-night ratings. In a comparison of live and same-day total viewers for all the late-night shows on cable and broadcast, in fact, Greg Gutfeld’s new nightly show was beaten only by Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” on CBS and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on ABC over the past month, according to Nielsen Media Research ratings data. (Note that the programs all start at different times and in many – but not all – cases, they’re not competing directly.) From April 5 to May 3, Colbert’s 11:35 p.m. ET program averaged 1.991 million total viewers, of whom 402,000 were in the advertiser-coveted age demographic of 25 to 54 and 270,000 were in the other key demo of ages 18 to 49. Kimmel’s show brought in an average of 1.579 million, with 411,000 between 25 and 54 and 287,000 between 18 and 49. Next came Gutfeld’s 11 p.m. ET offering, pulling in 1.515 million total average viewers. Of those, 305,000 were between 25 and 54 and 181,000 were between 18 and 49. These numbers are notable because fewer American households have cable than the broadcast networks. Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” on NBC came next with 1.395 million total average viewers. Fallon did beat Gutfeld — and everybody else — in the 25-to-54 demo, pulling in 416,000 average viewers there. In the 18-to-49 demo, the 11:35 p.m. ET show led by an even bigger margin: Fallon secured 315,000 average viewers in that age range. Though Gutfeld’s new show was marketed and promoted as a conservative response to the left-leaning programming on broadcast networks, it is still a cable news show and competes more directly with the 11 p.m. ET offerings on CNN and MSNBC. MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour with Brian Williams” brought in an average of 1.375 million live and same-day viewers from April 5 to May 3. Of those, 210,000 were in the key demo of 25 to 54. Over on CNN, the second hour of Don Lemon’s “CNN Tonight” brought in 690,000 total average viewers, with 215,000 of them in the demo. “Gutfeld!” tops every hour of CNN’s programming in total average viewers, in fact. “Gutfeld!” is competing with broadcast’s late-night shows, cable news’ 11 p.m. hours and the show that previously held its time slot, “Fox News at Night.” In March, “Fox News at Night” averaged 1.222 million total viewers, with 234,000 of them in the demo. Gutfeld grew the 11 p.m. slot significantly in the month since he took it over from Shannon Bream: From April 5 to April 25, he pulled in 1.521 million total average viewers, for a 24% increase. In the demo, he secured 304,000, which is a 30% increase. Fallon beat Bream in the first three months of 2021, only to be leapfrogged by Gutfeld when the new show came on the Fox News airwaves. On a Tuesday earnings call, Fox Corporation executive chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch praised Gutfeld’s new show for its first month on the air: “In April, the Fox News Channel debuted the late-night program ‘Gutfeld, exclamation mark.’ The exclamation mark is apropos as, since its launch, the show has averaged over 1.5 million viewers per night, representing a 25 percent increase in the 11 p.m.-midnight ET time period versus the month prior. To put this into context, ‘Gutfeld!’ is drawing an audience that is roughly the same size as ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ and larger than ‘The Tonight Show’ despite FOX News reaching fewer households than the broadcast networks.” Read original story Fox News’ ‘Gutfeld!’ Launch Got More Viewers Than Jimmy Fallon in April At TheWrap

  • Paramount Plus says, screw it, let’s release a new movie every week

    Streaming service Paramount+ has decided that you need more movies in your life. In fact, you need a proverbial “Mountain of Movies” to the tune of a new one every week. No longer satisfied with filling the platform with Yellowstone spinoffs (that will keep dads on the phone with their kids for the next three years asking if they’ve seen something called 6666 or Y:1883), ViacomCBS plans to debut one new movie every week on the streaming service in 2022 and more than 1,000 titles next month.

  • CNN's Sanjay Gupta blasts Tucker Carlson's '100 percent false' vaccine segment

    CNN's Sanjay Gupta is calling out Fox News' Tucker Carlson for his latest "dangerous" vaccine comments. Carlson during a segment on his highly-rated Fox show on Wednesday cited a federal reporting system to baselessly suggest COVID-19 vaccines could be responsible for 30 deaths in the United States every day. But PolitiFact writes that not only is this an "open system, where anyone can submit a report," but the system warns users that its reports shouldn't be used "on their own to determine whether a vaccine caused or contributed to a particular illness." Indeed, radiologist Pradheep J. Shanker writes that "the vast majority" of the complications found in the system "are likely not from the vaccine," noting, "If you had a vaccine today, and then had a heart attack unrelated to the vaccine, your death would be in" the system. With this in mind, Gupta, CNN's chief medical correspondent, on Thursday blasted Carlson's "reckless" and "dangerous" segment and said it's "absolutely not true" that 30 people are dying from COVID-19 vaccines every day. "It's absolutely, 100 percent false," Gupta said. "The problem is that it continues to stir up this vaccine hesitance, or outright vaccine reluctance. It is so frustrating." Gupta, who recently revealed his uncle died from COVID-19 amid India's surge in coronavirus cases, pointed to the fact that this same reporting system found a "one-in-a-million" chance of an adverse reaction to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as evidence the CDC isn't somehow overlooking over two dozen daily deaths from vaccines. He added that "we could be in a much better position" in the pandemic "if it were not for people like Tucker Carlson." Carlson previously drew criticism after baselessly speculating that COVID-19 vaccines might not work "and they're simply not telling you that." CNN host John Berman put things far more bluntly, asking of Carlson, "Does he want his viewers to live?" It's “100% false" that people are dying from the Covid-19 vaccine, says @drsanjaygupta. “We could be in much better position if it were not for people like Tucker Carlson who continue to embolden this vaccine hesitancy. It's really very irritating.” pic.twitter.com/Ob2g8RHIsq — New Day (@NewDay) May 6, 2021 More stories from theweek.comHouse GOP leader Kevin McCarthy apparently pays $1,500 to live in a 12-bedroom, 16-bath penthouseThe Republican plot to steal the 2024 electionMitch McConnell, asked about the Liz Cheney purge, says '100 percent of my focus is on stopping' Biden

  • A GOP-backed auditing group in Maricopa County is burrowing through ballots in search of bamboo fibers and Chinese paper to prove a far-fetched theory votes were flown in from Asia

    Workers at the Arizona recount are looking into an absurd theory that some 40,000 Biden ballots actually contain Chinese bamboo fibers. They believe signs of the fibers would prove that the ballots actually came from Asia.

  • With Liz Cheney's imminent ouster, the GOP's surrender to Trump is complete

    First Read is your briefing from "Meet the Press" and the NBC Political Unit on the day's most important political stories and why they matter.

  • Republicans promote pandemic relief they voted against

    Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., said it pained her to vote against the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. Every Republican in Congress voted against the sweeping pandemic relief bill that President Joe Biden signed into law three months ago. The Republicans' favorite provisions represent a tiny sliver of the massive law, which sent $1,400 checks to millions of Americans, extended unemployment benefits until September, increased the child tax credit, offered housing assistance for millions of low-income Americans and expanded health care coverage.