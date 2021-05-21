The Navy sub commanded by artificial intelligence

Michael Dempsey - Technology of Business reporter
·6 min read
The naming ceremony of HMS Anson
The naming ceremony of HMS Anson in Barrow-in-Furness

On 20 April, the Royal Navy's latest nuclear-powered hunter-killer submarine, HMS Anson, emerged from a vast construction hall at Barrow-in-Furness, travelled down a slipway and entered the water. All 7,400 tonnes of it.

Around 260 miles away in Plymouth, another submarine made its debut that same day. A minnow compared to HMS Anson, this secretive nine-tonne craft may have greater implications for the future of the navy than the £1.3bn nuclear boat.

MSubs of Plymouth, a specialist in autonomous underwater vehicles, won a £2.5m Ministry of Defence contract to build and test an Extra-Large Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (XLUUV) that should be able to operate up to 3,000 miles from home for three months.

The big innovation here is the autonomy. The submarine's movements and actions will be governed entirely by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Ollie Thompson is a recent graduate who is studying for a master's degree in robotics at Plymouth University. He also works for MarineAI, the MSubs arm that is fitting out the XLUUV's brain.

Mr Thompson has no doubts about the challenge he and his colleagues face: "We know a lot of people don't have confidence in AI. So we work with elements we can test, we separate things into boxes."

He divides the AI problem into components - and mission management is the toughest. This attempts to simulate the presence of a trained captain in the little submarine's programming.

This is AI working in total isolation from human contact, not least because maintaining strict radio silence is critical to a submarine's covert role. The technical principle here is machine learning, showing an AI program examples of how a task should be performed until it has embedded the right actions in its own repertoire.

To do this, MarineAI is using a huge IBM AC922 supercomputer, "a monster, one of the biggest in the South-West of England" Mr Thompson boasts. In contrast the on-board brain of the submarine resides in a 15cm square box and relies on an Nvidia chip often found driving computer games.

"We built it off the back of the Nvidia chip because it's highly energy efficient," says Mr Thompson. Just like a tiny but powerful Raspberry Pi device used to teach schoolchildren basic programming tasks this approach takes up very little power. And keeping power consumption to the bare minimum is critical to making the submarine's battery last.

It's clear that the Ministry of Defence is paying very close attention to battery technology for this project. So far MarineAI is relying on existing technology derived from car batteries. But it notes that research in this field is leaping forward.

The AI content of the computer should prioritise tasks. The project envisages a boat that can travel to an area of the sea-bed to search for mines or plant a sophisticated electronic intelligence-gathering package or stay in place and scour its environment for information on a hostile navy.

So MarineAI is creating a decision-making capacity for the submarine's brain. It will know how much battery life is left and how to weigh that against prevailing weather conditions and sea states, reaching a logical decision on whether to sail on or return home in the face of strong tides.

The project has oceans left to cross. For instance, how can the submarine detect small objects on the surface such as jet-skis?

All of these dilemmas are small beer for human submarine captains. Commander Ryan Ramsey captained the hunter-killer HMS Turbulent and taught on the Perisher, a five-month-long course the navy uses to push prospective submarine skippers to the limit.

Commander Ryan Ramsey
Ryan Ramsey captained the hunter-killer submarine HMS Turbulent

This decides if they are fit to command 100 or more submariners working punishing watches consisting of six hours on, six hours off for the duration of a long patrol.

Cdr Ramsey worked in AI after leaving the navy and can see where smart software and human instinct might not produce the same response.

"AI will struggle to match human decision-making skills. There are lots of submariners skills you can transfer to it, but you have to accept that the first generation will not be perfect."

He cites how he would study opposing Nato submarine commanders he went up against in exercises, learning how far each individual was prepared to push a vessel. "The reality is that if you don't know how a guy operates he will find your submarine before you find him. You can't replicate that emotional input in AI."

More Technology of Business

If the XLUUV is ever to be armed that might create serious problems. The decision to fire a torpedo rests on a huge reserve of each officer's instincts and experience. "If you leave that to a rules-based system you might escalate things. There is just so much to learn about the underwater battlespace."

In the future Cdr Ramsey believes submarines will be equipped with the ability to launch their own autonomous vessels. The next generation of surface warships entering service are already planned to feature mission-bays for launching uncrewed vessels. And autonomous submarines can be deployed by transport aircraft, giving the batteries a rest and the XLUUV a global reach.

The longer-term prospect for AI-controlled submarines is rosy, says Cdr Ramsey. "I can see a way to do a Perisher for AI. Get the right people to recreate their experiences in a simulator and let the AI learn from that, including human decisions that might be wrong. Give it ten years' worth of data and it will be able to build its own rules."

This simulator-based course for computer code promises another big benefit. "The AI can test out its own rules without any risk. My worry with autonomous submarines is the political impact if the vessel does something wrong or gets caught in hostile waters," he says.

Illustration of Boeing&#39;s Echo Voyager
Boeing is working on autonomous subs for the US Navy

Plymouth's trial submarine is based on an MSubs design known as the S201. And across the Atlantic, Boeing is building a series of large uncrewed submersibles as the US Navy works out how these vessels can be used.

Former submariners talk about the degree of teamwork and close comradeship required to perform their missions. AI cannot replicate this, but it does not need to if all it is doing is saving sailors from exhausting and repetitive tasks better allocated to a drone.

The Royal Navy is coy about its plans for this technology and is committed to a next generation of crewed nuclear submarines. Yet the work of Plymouth's AI pioneers may see their most perilous missions delegated to an AI program that never goes off watch.

Recommended Stories

  • Olivia Rodrigo has become pop's brightest new star - here's how

    She seemingly arrived from nowhere, but the Drivers License singer has been preparing for this all her life.

  • $1.9 billion Capitol security bill barely passes the House after 6 Democrats - including AOC and Ilhan Omar - defect

    The legislation passed with 213 Democrats in support and 209 Republicans against it. Three Democrats voted "no" and three voted "present."

  • Pennsylvania voters impose new limits on governor's powers

    Pennsylvania voters became the first in the nation to curb their governor’s emergency powers, approving constitutional amendments proposed by Republican lawmakers angry over Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak. The vote on Tuesday's statewide primary ballot came as Republican lawmakers across the country have sought to roll back the emergency powers governors wielded during the COVID-19 pandemic. The constitutional amendments will give lawmakers much more power over disaster declarations, to apply whether the emergency is another pandemic or natural disaster.

  • Mollie Tibbetts’ Killer Recalled ‘Covering Her With Corn Stalks,’ Prosecutor Says in Trial Opening

    Reuters/Iowa Department of Criminal InvestigationsNearly three years after University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts vanished while on an evening run near her home, a local farmhand is on trial for allegedly murdering the 20-year-old before her dumping in a cornfield.“He admitted he had seen Mollie the night she disappeared...he admitted ‘she was hot,’ in his words,” Poweshiek County Attorney Bart Klaver told jurors in Scott County Courthouse on Wednesday. “He admitted to fighting with her…[and] taking her into the field and leaving her there, covering her with corn stalks.”Cristian Bahena Rivera, a 26-year-old Mexican national who came to the U.S. illegally and worked at an Iowa dairy farm, has been charged with first-degree murder. Prosecutors allege he stabbed Tibbetts at least seven times on July 18, 2018, near the Brooklyn, Iowa home where she was staying. After a relentless state-wide search for Tibbetts that sparked national attention, her body was found on Aug. 21, 2018, about 15 minutes from her home. Bahena Rivera had directed authorities to the cornfield where he hid her.“Mollie Tibbetts. This case is her story. This case is the story of Molly's disappearance, and the story of Mollie's murder,” Klaver said.The high-profile and political nature of the case prompted authorities to move the trial to another county to ensure impartiality. But swirling questions remain as to whether Bahena Rivera’s rights were violated during the investigation because of his undocumented status.In March 2019, Bahena Rivera claimed he was not informed of his right to an attorney or his right not to cooperate before a 12-hour police interview. He has maintained his innocence despite previously confessing during another interview, implying he was coerced. He has pleaded not guilty and his defense team deferred its opening statement on Wednesday until the state rests its case.Prosecutors insisted on Wednesday that video evidence, DNA analysis, and Bahena Rivera’s “partial confession” prove that the farmhand is Tibbetts’ killer. Walking jurors through the crime, Klaver explained how Tibbetts, a psychology major, was house-sitting for her boyfriend and his brother that summer. Blake Jack, the brother of Tibbetts’ boyfriend, testified Wednesday that Tibbetts was at the house to watch the dogs while he and his brother were away at work.The night of July 18, prosecutors said, video surveillance from a neighbor showed Bahena Rivera’s black Chevy Malibu appearing to circle Tibbetts as she ran one of the normal routes she carved out over her years as an “avid runner.” Bahena Rivera later told police that he drove past her but turned around because she was attractive.Prosecutors said Bahena Rivera admitted that he got out of his car to run behind Tibbetts—and became angry when she threatened to call the police on him for harassing her. Klaver said that in a police interview, Bahena Rivera insisted he “blacked out” and that the next thing he knew, he was driving his car with Tibbetts’ body in his truck and her headphone on his lap.White House Uses White Woman’s Murder to Whip Up Anti-Immigrant SentimentThe Iowa State Medical Examiner later ruled Tibbetts' death a “homicide resulting from multiple sharp force injuries.” Klaver said on Wednesday that evidence suggests Bahena Rivera stabbed her 7 to 12 times before eventually dumping her underneath some corn stalks.Dalton Jack, Tibbetts’ boyfriend, testified Wednesday that the last communication he had with her was a July 18 Snapchat he opened the next morning. On July 19, Jack said that he received a call from one of her co-workers saying that she hadn’t shown up for work. Jack said he called his brother Blake for help, who eventually called the police after conferring with neighbors and Tibbetts’ friends.Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Simpson, who first responded to the missing person case, testified on Wednesday there were no signs of a struggle at the Jack house. He noted that the dogs had relieved themselves in the house, indicating they had been alone for several hours. After a fruitless search for Tibbetts for over a month, investigators got a break in the case when they identified Bahena Rivera’s Chevy with non-standard rims and a chrome handle as the car in the surveillance video, Klaver said Wednesday. On Aug. 20, Bahena Rivera agreed to be questioned by the police, and he admitted to seeing Tibbetts.The next day, prosecutors said, Bahena Rivera admitted to the murder.“Ladies and gentlemen, when you examine this evidence together, there can be no other conclusion than the defendant killed Mollie Tibbetts,” Klaver said. “And I’ll ask you to return a verdict, the only verdict that justice demands, that you find the defendant guilty of murder in the first degree.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • New York police search home of Rochester mayor in criminal probe

    A CBS TV affiliate in Rochester reported that her husband was the target of the police operation held at her home. Warren's husband, Timothy Granison, was taken into custody, according to an NBC TV affiliate.

  • ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Lessons Help 11-Year-Old Orlando Girl Mark Her Would-Be Abductor – Mariska Hargitay Responds

    An Orlando girl fought off a would-be kidnapper Tuesday and used lessons learned from watching episodes of television’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit to help apprehend him. Alyssa Bonal, 11, was waiting for her school bus when a knife-wielding man tried to abduct her. The girl had been playing with some blue slime when the […]

  • New Ford venture to build 2 electric vehicle battery plants

    Ford is forming a joint venture that will build two North American factories to make batteries for roughly 600,000 electric vehicles per year by the middle of this decade. The deal with battery maker SK Innovation of Korea, announced Thursday, sets up a potential confrontation between the companies and the United Auto Workers, which issued a statement saying Ford has a moral obligation to make sure plant workers are paid union wages. The UAW and President Joe Biden have advocated for union jobs in new factories as the country transitions from gasoline-burning vehicles to those powered by electricity.

  • Sheriff’s deputy rescues mother and son from overturned car

    ABC News' Andrew Dymburt has more on the amazing feat of strength that saved two lives.

  • China says U.S. warship illegally enters its territory in S. China Sea

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China said on Thursday an American warship had illegally entered its territorial waters in the South China Sea and was expelled, which the United States denied in the latest salvoes over Beijing's claims in the busy waterway. In a statement, the Chinese military's Southern Theatre Command said the USS Curtis Wilbur entered the waters near the Paracel islands without permission, adding that its ships and planes followed the U.S. vessel out. It said the U.S. action violated China's sovereignty and undermined regional peace and stability.

  • Kate Hudson Shares a Laugh with Mom Goldie Hawn and Pa Kurt Russell as They Leave Dinner

    Kate Hudson spent some quality time with parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

  • Speed over shuffleboard: Boris Said, 58, shakes off retirement for COTA run with MBM

    Four years ago, Boris Said was set to retire after what he deemed to be his final NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International. Since then, he has had a change of heart. This weekend, Said, now 58 years old, will attempt to qualify MBM Motorsports‘ No. 13 car for the inaugural Xfinity Series […]

  • China fund managers embrace robots as competition intensifies

    Chinese fund managers, grappling with a rapidly-growing list of publicly-traded securities and mountains of data, are rapidly embracing machine learning and other types of artificial intelligence (AI) to boost efficiency and bolster returns. From using computers for analyzing news and research reports and crunching numbers to getting robots to pick stocks, the move comes as foreign players are expanding their footprint in China's $3.4-trillion mutual fund industry. While AI has already been widely used in China's mammoth e-commerce and manufacturing sectors, it is now being adopted by asset managers as Beijing aims to digitize the economy further and close the technology gap with the western world.

  • BAE Systems Stock Falls Despite Positive Update. Why Biden’s Defense Plan Is Key.

    BAE Systems stuck to its full-year guidance and expected President Joe Biden's defense budget to support revenue growth.

  • Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck can power your home in an outage

    The power of a pickup truck is not all about torque, horsepower, towing and hauling. Ford’s newest electric F-150 Lightning, which was unveiled Wednesday, is trying to change the meaning of truck power with a system that can provide energy to a customer's home in the event of an outage. Ford isn't alone in its effort to show consumers the benefits of an all-electric vehicle.

  • Hear AI Turn ‘Wannabe’ into a Nine Inch Nails Song

    The Spice Girls and Nine Inch Nails were polar opposites of '90s popular music. But now, AI helps to bring them together. The post Hear AI Turn ‘Wannabe’ into a Nine Inch Nails Song appeared first on Nerdist.

  • An 'ugly poison': Biden signs bill to combat hate crimes against Asians and Pacific Islanders

    Legislation to combat attacks and racism against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders is first new federal hate crimes law in a dozen years.

  • Apple criticised for storing data inside China

    The tech giant said it was complying with local law but did not compromise data security.

  • The Latest: China offering cash, vaccines to people in Gaza

    China says it will offer cash and 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Palestinians caught up in the latest fighting in Gaza. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Friday told reporters that $1 million would be provided as emergency humanitarian assistance and another $1 million would go to UNRWA, the U.N. agency that provides vital assistance to the 75% of the enclave’s population who are refugees. China will “continue to provide humanitarian support within its capacity and actively participate in the reconstruction of Gaza according to the needs of the Palestinian side,” Zhao said at a daily briefing.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene fined for refusing to wear mask on House floor, report says

    Congresswoman among latest lawmakers to have pay docked

  • I worked at Disney World for 2 years. Here are 10 things I wish tourists would stop wasting money on.

    Visiting Disney World isn't cheap, but added costs like parking and fancy resorts aren't necessary, according to a former employee and avid fan.