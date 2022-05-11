Teaching assistant accused of soliciting 15-year-old at middle school, SC cops say

A middle school teaching assistant in South Carolina was fired after being accused of soliciting a student and sending them pornographic material, according to local news outlets.

The teaching assistant, 36-year-old Ryan Rashod Davis, was arrested on Monday, May 9, and charged with solicitation of a minor and disseminating obscene material, according to Spartanburg County court records.

Davis worked as a teaching assistant at D.R. Hill Middle School in Lyman, South Carolina, about 100 miles northwest of Columbia, according to WSPA.





Investigators told Fox Carolina that the allegations against Davis involved a 15-year-old student and occurred during the school year.





The school district, Spartanburg District Five, issued a statement on Tuesday, May 10, saying that administrators first heard about the alleged solicitation on Friday, May 6.

“Upon hearing the allegations, administrators immediately notified law enforcement, who began an investigation,” the statement says. “During the course of that investigation, the employee was terminated, and no longer works for Spartanburg District Five Schools.”

