He was teaching his girlfriend how to use a gun, then got shot in mouth, Ohio cops say

A girlfriend bought a gun in fear of being stalked by another woman, Ohio police say, and she knew her boyfriend couldn’t be around that gun because he’s a convicted felon.

So when her boyfriend began teaching her how to use the gun shortly before midnight on Friday, March 4, she told him “she wanted him to put the gun down,” according to a report from the Toledo Police Department.

She recalls him refusing to put the firearm down, police say, and she then tried to take it away.

As the couple fought over the gun, it fired and the boyfriend was shot in the mouth, police said in the report.

He drove himself to the hospital and his girlfriend arrived at the hospital shortly after, according to the report.

Police were called to the hospital and confirmed the man had a “gunshot wound to the face.” His condition was not made available.

The girlfriend was booked into the Lucas County Jail in connection to felonious assault.

Toledo is a northern Ohio city located at the western edge of Lake Erie, about 115 miles northwest of Cleveland.

