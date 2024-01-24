Teaching News Literacy: Video game played 40,000 times & counting
A video game, "Headlines & High Water," can offer a two-hour lesson on news and news literacy as players take on the role of a journalist.
A video game, "Headlines & High Water," can offer a two-hour lesson on news and news literacy as players take on the role of a journalist.
If your roster needs an upgrade, cut loose any of these four players who are either in cold spells or in diminished roles.
Treat yourself to these standout picks from UGG, Cozy Earth, Stanley and more.
Sixteen years after the Nickelodeon show ended, fans of the animated "Avatar: The Last Airbender" were excited to see the live-action remake, especially after 2010's attempt. But does it work?
Jim Harbaugh has made his decision.
We're just a few weeks into 2024, but it's been a rough ride for Apple.
With the Super Bowl a few weeks away, enjoy major savings on TVs and a whole lot more.
Google announced a bunch of new features for classroom management, accessibility, and AI-powered features for creating questions and lesson plans as part of the Bett ed-tech event in the UK. Google already allows teachers to add questions to a YouTube video as part of its Classroom assignment. Plus, educators can turn a Google Form into a practice set.
The Aviate Audio Multiverse multi-effects pedal can be whatever you want, as long as its in the Multiverse Effects shop.
What do the next few years of Hall of Fame ballots look like?
As new European tech regulations are set to take effect in the coming weeks, Apple is preparing for a future where it will be required to allow users to download apps from sources outside of its App Store.
Wizards of the Coast and Resolution Games have announced their collaboration to bring Dungeons & Dragons to virtual reality. The decades-old tabletop roleplaying game has become increasingly popular over the last several years, in large part due to third-party content creators like Critical Role and Dimension 20, in which ensemble casts play D&D to create a compelling story for an audience. The franchise also made a splash this year with a Hollywood film and the hugely successful Baldur’s Gate III, a video game that licenses Dungeons & Dragons IP.
Scott Pianowski continues his recap series with a breakdown of the receivers, featuring players who rose while others slumped.
Ditch the extra layers of cloths and get one of these electric space heaters from Walmart instead, now up to 58% off.
Check out these elusive deals I found on Safavieh, Loloi, NuLoom and more — save up to 80%.
Social Security was a prominent issue in the frenzied final days of the contest between Donald Trump and Nikki Haley in New Hampshire. Expect the same for the rest of this election year.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Amazon today announced that it is end-of-lifing Request for Assistance (RFA), a controversial tool that allowed police and fire departments to request doorbell video through Ring’s Neighbors app. The feature has been a major concern for privacy advocates for a number of years. In 2021, Amazon made police requests public as part of its biannual transparency report.
Detroit's well-built team has a shot at winning a shootout vs. San Francisco. Meanwhile, defense will be the dominant theme in the AFC title game, giving Patrick Mahomes another chapter to forge in his legend.
As calls for reparations for Black Americans swell in the U.S., organizations like the NAACP are calling on the federal government to cancel student loan debt as a tier of reparations. Here's why.
With movie run times exceeding three hours, could intermissions have a place in modern-day cinema?