Teaching union says action not damaging education

A teaching union in Jersey has rejected claims by the government that industrial action is harming the education of school children.

Members of NASUWT are locked in negotiations with the States over a new multi-year pay deal, and are working to rule meaning they will not take on any work outside regular hours.

Haute Vallée School is partly shut on Friday for years 9 and 10 as a result.

Marina Mauger, from the NASUWT, said the action is "designed to have as little impact on children as possible".

Ms Mauger said: "We're not damaging children's education.

"Our action is designed to have as little impact on children as possible.

"We're working our contracted hours."

The government said the disruption is harming "children, parents, and teachers".

It comes as Deputy Elaine Millar took over as vice chairman of the States Employment Board (SEB) from Constable Andy Jehan, who quit last weekend.

