The team behind a popular South End bar is opening a new concept next door

A popular South End restaurant has closed, and another new business is moving in.

B-Side Hospitality Group, which runs VINYL, is taking over VANA’s old restaurant space next door, Axios Charlotte first reported. Now, the team plans to create a new culinary concept set to open next year.

“We recently signed a lease to take over the space previously held by VANA, which did a great job cultivating a special culinary experience for guests,” Kamal Patel from B-Side Hospitality Group said in a statement sent to CharlotteFive.

“While their team and unique vestiges will be missed, we are excited to commence a transformation of the space and build out the next culinary experience in South End.”

Over the years, South End has grown to be a popular spot in the city, with several restaurants, breweries and bars drawing in crowds to the area.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

[RELATED: These are the 12 hottest restaurants in Charlotte you need to check out right now.]

The team is still in the early stages of planning the new concept but says it will be separate from VINYL.

“We’re partnering with local food and beverage industry experts to create something that is the optimal mix of distinct, memorable and approachable,” Patel said.

“As lifelong Charlotteans, we have witnessed the city’s growth and evolution. Dining and entertainment are such a big part of what makes a city unique, and we want to place our stamp on that experience. … We’re excited to lean into our love for the culinary arts in a different way.”

At this time, the new concept is anticipated to open in mid-2024.

But it’s still unclear what the future holds for VANA.

The local restaurant, which originally opened in 2020, was expected to expand to Lake Norman this year with a second restaurant in the former Lean Music space at Heritage Plaza, CharlotteFive previously reported.

We’re working on getting more details from VANA’s restaurant group about their plans for both restaurants.

Keep an eye on this space as we add more updates about what’s next for both businesses.